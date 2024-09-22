There are few vehicles in BMW’s lineup as important as the X3. As one of the brand’s best-selling models in 2023, with nearly 1,000 units sold per day, the X3 has a lot to live up to. Enter the 2025 BMW X3 M50, the new high-performance crossover with big shoes to fill and a design that’s stirring up mixed reactions. I recently went to Munich, Germany, to get behind the wheel and explore what this new generation has to offer. From its bold redesign to its tech upgrades and driving dynamics, I put the new X3 M50 through its paces to find out if it’s a worthy successor of the X3 M40i.

Design: A Bold, Yet Divisive, New Look

The 2025 BMW X3 M50 is unmistakably a departure from the evolutionary designs we’ve seen in past generations. BMW has a new design language, what they call “monolithic” styling—simpler, more fresher, and yet somehow more controversial. Gone are the iconic dual headlights, replaced by two minimalist L-shaped LED bars at the front. The kidney grille remains relatively small compared to the size of the car, but its integration of the driving assistant sensors and illuminated kidneys has sparked debate among fans. From the side, the more coupe-like roofline and the large 20-inch wheels (with optional 22-inch wheels available) give the X3 a sleeker and sportier stance, although the design elements seem to polarize opinions on social media.

BMW X3 M50 Good Great updated engine

Impressive driving dynamics

A comfortable daily driver Bad Interior design and quality could be better

Missing important features like the moonroof

Expensive

While the rear of the vehicle borrows cues from the larger X5, and to an extend from the XM, the X3 stands apart with beautiful taillights and quad exhaust pipes, which have migrated from full-M models to this M Performance version. This design choice is seen by some as diluting the exclusivity of the M badge, but in person, the X3 M50 has an undeniable presence from the back.

Why the quad pipes? I believe that with the X3 M gone from the lineup, this more powerful and bolder X3 M50 will fill that void. At least until the fully electric iX3M will arrive.

Inside, the cabin is both a technological upgrade over the current model, and a source of contention. The large curved display, powered by BMW’s iDrive 9, takes center stage, but the limited use of premium materials and absence of rear ambient lighting, and a retractable moonroof have sparked criticism. While the interior looks plush at first glance, a closer look reveals an overuse of plastic materials, which detracts from the otherwise premium look.

There’s also the piano black finish in high-traffic areas, such as the door handles and the center console, which tends to attract fingerprints and scratches. I’ve always liked the look of piano black, when new, but after a while, I wonder, why…? The door island features an illuminated interaction bar and new haptic buttons for vent control and memory seats. While it’s a sleek, modern touch, it raises the question: why overcomplicate something that simpler, more tactile buttons could accomplish just as effectively—if not more so?

It’s not all doom and gloom inside, though. There are several features I really appreciate, starting with the iDrive controller—thank you, BMW, for keeping it! Then there are the seats, which are a good upgrade in the X3 M50. I wasn’t impressed with the comfort in the X3 M40i, but in the M50, they felt great over long distances and especially while driving on the sportier side. They provide excellent support, without digging into your back, and hold you snugly in place when needed.

Lastly, I’m a big fan of the new M Sport steering wheel with its flat bottom. It doesn’t just look cool and distinctive—it’s also highly functional, making it much easier to slide my legs under when getting in or out of the car. Sometimes, it’s those small ergonomic details that make all the difference.

A quick note on iDrive 9: whatever version BMW is using in the new X3, it’s finally hit the mark. The UI is highly responsive now, almost on par with a smartphone in terms of speed and fluidity. The interface also gets a boost in functionality (compared to iDrive 8), especially with the updated AC controls. Overall, it’s a sleek and intuitive system, though the absence of physical buttons might be a drawback for traditionalists who prefer that tactile feedback—I know I do.

Driving Tech: New Driver Assistant Features

One area of improvement is the driver assistance features. While the X3 M50 doesn’t feature BMW’s Level 2+ Highway Assistant found in higher-end models, it does come with enhanced emergency braking systems, active lane change, and active cruise control with traffic light recognition, among many others. These features make city driving and long highway journeys far more comfortable. The Driving Assistance Pro Package brings hands-free driving, but only up to 40 mph, compared to the higher 80 mph limit seen in the X5, for example.

Driving Experience: Where the X3 M50 Shines

Now, let’s get to the heart of the review—the driving experience. Under the hood of the X3 M50 is BMW’s lovely 3.0-liter B58 inline-six engine, now in its third iteration (TU3), paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. There is an important caveat here. The X3 M50 I sampled is the European version so it only comes with 375 HP and 540 Nm / 398 lb-ft of torque. The outgoing X3 M40i packs around 360 horsepower and 500 Nm / 368 lb-ft of torque in Europe.

In comparison, the US-spec X3 M50 makes 393 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque, so it’s slightly faster. The car can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds in the US and 4.6 seconds in Europe. Even with the lower power output, this X3 M50 felt a bit punchier than the M40i, especially when using the Boost Mode.

One downside, however, is the artificial engine sound piped into the cabin. While it may add to the sporty feel in Sport mode, it can come across as a bit contrived. The European-spec model I drove was also fitted with an OPF (Otto Particulate Filter) for emissions control, which dulled the exhaust note. Still, U.S. customers will get a slightly more aggressive sound profile, which should enhance the auditory.

When pushed hard, this updated B58 comes to life. It’s impressive in power delivery and the shifting is amazingly smooth. That 8-speed ZF is the best one can get today. The torque distribution is excellent, allowing the engine to deliver power almost instantly, with very limited turbo lag.

There isn’t much else to say about the B58, it is by far one of my all-time favorite BMW engines.

A New Steering System

The new belt-driven EPSapa steering system is one of the standout mechanical features. I talked about this during my pre-drive of the new X3, but here is a quick rundown. At the core of this system are electric power steering belts, which play a crucial role by transferring torque from the motor to the steering gear, providing precise assistance during driving. This enables BMW’s engineers to fine-tune the axle kinematics and elastokinematics with remarkable accuracy.

It allows for a wider range of steering dynamics, from comfortable and light in Comfort mode – pun intended – to stiffer and more aggressive in Sport mode. On the streets of Munich and in small villages, the X3 M50 was a joy to drive with its lighter steering setup.

Of course, with this new steering system – first debuted in the X3 – the engineering team has the ability to exert more force directly into the axle, resulting in improved handling dynamics. The benefits are particularly noticeable in real-world driving scenarios, where the steering feels both responsive and intuitive.

Whether you’re cruising along the highway or tackling winding roads, the X3 M50’s steering system adapts seamlessly, offering a balance of light, precise inputs for everyday comfort and stiffer, more direct feedback when you switch to sportier driving modes. This level of refinement in the steering helps elevate the overall driving experience, ensuring the car feels agile yet controlled, regardless of the road conditions.

As always, it’s important to remember that steering feedback is a highly subjective measure. What feels ideal to one driver may not resonate with another. Some prefer the lightness and ease of more comfortable steering, while others favor a heavier, more substantial feel, even if it sometimes comes across as artificial. Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference—whether you prioritize relaxed maneuverability or a more connected, performance-oriented sensation.

The Suspension Is Also New

The suspension setup in the 2025 BMW X3 M50 is one of the most notable upgrades, offering a wide range of configurations to tailor the driving experience. The X3 M50 comes with a standard suspension, an M Sport suspension, and two M adaptive options—one of which is tuned for a sportier feel. This allows drivers to strike the perfect balance between everyday comfort and spirited performance. What stands out, however, is how BMW has fine-tuned the adaptive suspension to enhance both the car’s dynamic capabilities and its comfort.

The M adaptive suspension in the X3 M50 is stiffer than before, but only in the Sport or Sport+ mode. BMW says they put extra effort into increasing the damper frequency. The suspension reacts more effectively to the selected driving mode, adjusting the damping characteristics to provide the optimal ride quality. In Comfort mode, for instance, the suspension delivers a softer, more forgiving experience that is ideal for daily driving. This was a critical area of focus for BMW’s engineering team, as the previous generation’s ride was often criticized for being too harsh for everyday use. And that was one of my main complaints with the outgoing X3 M40i.

When switching to Sport or Sport Plus modes, the suspension tightens up, delivering more precise handling and sharper responses. The higher damper setting gives the car a composed yet responsive feel on twisty roads, reducing body roll without sacrificing too much in terms of ride comfort. The adaptive suspension keeps the ride smooth over uneven surfaces, even on the larger 20-inch wheels.

Overall, the X3 M50 feels closer to a full-fledged X3 M than ever before, while still retaining the versatility to dial back the stiffness and soften the ride when needed. This balance of performance and comfort makes it a more adaptable choice, offering a dynamic driving experience without sacrificing everyday usability.

Should You Buy One?

The 2025 BMW X3 M50 isn’t without its quirks, but it’s hard to deny that it’s one of the best crossovers in BMW’s lineup. Priced at $65,275 (82,500 euros in Germany), it offers a compelling package—plenty of power, an engaging driving experience, and enough tech to keep most drivers happy. While the design may be polarizing, especially with some of the more radical changes to the exterior and interior, the overall package is strong.

For drivers looking for a blend of performance and practicality, the X3 M50 hits the sweet spot. It’s sporty enough to satisfy enthusiasts, yet refined enough for daily use. If you can overlook the plasticky interior and missing moonroof, this is a crossover that can easily compete with more expensive models in its class.

The 2025 BMW X3 M50 represents a new direction for the X3 lineup, but it’s clear that BMW has taken some risks with this generation, particularly in the design department, but the driving experience remains as sharp as ever. Whether you love or loathe the new look, the X3 M50 delivers where it matters most—on the road. And at the end of the day, that’s what makes this crossover one of BMW’s most compelling offerings yet.