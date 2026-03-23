Article Summary The Panoramic Vision displays a plethora of content without requiring the driver to take their eyes off the road.

It's a pillar-to-pillar windshield projection with six customizable widgets.

The Panoramic Vision will be adopted by nearly all models in the coming years.

You saw it last year on the second-generation iX3 crossover and a few days ago on the new i3 sedan. Panoramic Vision is not a screen per se but rather a projection at the base of the windshield. It spans nearly the entire width of the dashboard and supplements the 17.9-inch central touchscreen. But why is it there, and what purpose does it serve?

It projects content from one A-pillar to the other onto a black printed surface. The central and right-hand areas are configurable, whereas the left section features fixed widgets that replace the traditional instrument cluster. At the i3 sedan’s unveiling last week in Munich, BMW Group Head of Design Adrian van Hooydonk explained the purpose of the Panoramic Vision.

“I think future customers will want to be able to bring their digital life into the car. People spend a lot of time online, no matter where they area. The challenge, of course, is how can you can make that happen in a driving environment. Looking at BMW, it becomes even harder because the whole brand is built around a driving sensation. So once we found the Panoramic Vision, we felt we had something that could solve this conundrum.”

“It is really a way for our customers to bring their personal digital content into the car, and at the same time, we believe it barely distracts from the driving. That’s why we think we’ve solved this going forward, and it’s still to us a car that is very much built around the driving sensation.”

Although Adrian van Hooydonk was referring to the i3, the 2026 iX3 has an identical setup. Additionally, most models will transition to the new dashboard layout sooner rather than later. BMW has pledged to roll out approximately 40 models by the end of 2027, so we’ll be seeing a lot more of Panoramic Vision within the next two years.

Accompanying iDrive X and Panoramic Vision is a newly developed 3D head-up display, though it is optional on the iX3 and i3. Speaking of extras, BMW is expected to offer a front-passenger screen on some of its models. It will likely become an option on larger vehicles with wider dashboards. We might see it first on the 7 Series facelift, which debuts next month.

BMW doesn’t seem concerned about information overload, as the smartphone generation is used to this level of digital content. Having Panoramic Vision in the driver’s line of sight reduces the need to look away from the road, so BMW is confident it has found the optimal solution.