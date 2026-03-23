Article Summary The last attempt to predict the BMW 7 Series LCI's styling is likely the most accurate to date.

BMW's flagship is keeping the polarizing front fascia but with a fresh take on the split headlights and grille.

The 7 Series facelift debuts next month at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show.

Not long to go until BMW finally takes the wraps off the 7 Series facelift. It’s safe to say the LCI has been a long time coming, considering the G70 debuted nearly four years ago. Although the new iX3 and i3 are pioneering a completely new design language, Munich’s flagship won’t fully adhere to the fresh styling approach.

We’ve seen enough spy shots to conclude that the mid-cycle update will retain the polarizing front layout. However, BMW is redesigning the split headlights and the kidney grille to give its range-topper a sportier fascia. The teaser image published earlier this month strongly suggests an evolutionary take on the opinion-splitting design for the 2027 7 Series.

This still-unofficial rendering builds on BMW’s own preview, featuring a new upper strip of daytime running lights. We still don’t know whether the lower main beam will switch from a horizontal to a vertical layout. Regardless, the updated G70 will certainly stir up controversy, much like the original did when it premiered in April 2022.

The redesigned kidneys with horizontal bars do give the full-size luxury sedan a more aggressive look. This grille pattern evokes the XM, and, dare we say, it’s a good fit for an M Performance version, or at least a 7 Series equipped with the M Sport Package. Hopefully, the real thing looks a lot like this. If it does, it may tone down the criticism surrounding the car’s front end.

But the LCI will be more than just a nip here and a tuck there. The real revolution will be inside, where BMW will scale up the new dashboard layout from the iX3 and i3. Whether reports about a passenger screen will pan out remains unclear, but the dashboard is bound to be completely redesigned. And yes, the iDrive rotary knob is dead.

The changes will extend to the powertrains, as BMW will bring the combustion engines into compliance with Euro 7 requirements. It’s also likely to tweak the electric i7 as well for greater range, though don’t expect i3-matching numbers. Don’t hold your breath for Gen6 batteries or electric motors, but some improvements are nonetheless on the way.

The 7 Series LCI’s debut is likely about a month away. The Beijing Auto Show kicks off on April 22 with the first press day, so the wait must be nearly over. BMW could begin deliveries in the second half of the year before bringing the rumored ALPINA version to market sometime in 2027.