Although it looks like it still has a split tailgate, there are reports about switching to a one-piece setup.

The new BMW X5 premieres in the coming months.

The original SUV from Bavaria is months away from entering its fifth generation. In the meantime, BMW is putting the finishing touches on the new X5. The luxobarge codenamed G65 was spotted in busy San Diego traffic while attempting to conceal its Neue Klasse design. Even under full-body camouflage, it gives off supersized iX3 vibes.

But this is not an electric prototype. Although an iX5 has already been confirmed, the test vehicle clearly had a combustion engine. An exhaust tip and muffler are visible, tucked beneath the rear bumper. Additionally, the tiny round holes at the front are likely intended to prevent engine cooling from being obstructed. Presumably, air intakes are hiding beneath the thick layer of camouflage.

The disguise fails to conceal BMW’s new approach to door handle design. Already seen on the ultra-exclusive Skytop and Speedtop, those winglets are mounted onto the beltline. The camouflage makes them stand out more than they would on the production model. On the undisguised X5, the black winglets should blend seamlessly with the weatherstripping.

You can barely spot the electrically operated handles on those M8-based special cars, and the same should hold true for the next-generation X5. Spy shots have also revealed that next year’s X7 G67 will adopt an identical setup. This isn’t design for design’s sake. The new layout should bring tangible advantages. With both SUVs set to receive electric versions, a more streamlined profile could unlock extra miles of range thanks to improved airflow.

If we were to speculate about which X5 G65 variant BMW was testing, our guess would be a six-cylinder model. The V8-powered M Performance and full M versions will feature quad exhaust tips protruding through the rear bumper. Consequently, this prototype is likely an X5 40 xDrive, which makes sense since it’s expected to be one of the two launch models. The other? The not-for-America X5 40d xDrive with an updated B57 inline-six diesel.

An X5 40 without xDrive could still make the cut in the United States, giving BMW an unusual rear-wheel-drive offering in a segment otherwise dominated by all-wheel-drive models. While we can’t say with certainty whether this prototype has xDrive, we can rule out a plug-in hybrid setup. The upcoming 50e xDrive will have a charging port on the left front fender, but this test vehicle does not appear to have one.

BMW is also said to be planning an electrified M Performance version called the X5 M60e xDrive, complete with a quad-exhaust layout. The United States will also get a V8-powered M60 xDrive that skips the plug-in hybrid hardware. The new X5 has already been confirmed as one of six electric SUVs slated for assembly in Spartanburg by 2030. We expect iX5 50 xDrive and iX5 60 xDrive variants, along with a hotter iX5 M70 xDrive.

Since its inception in 1999, when the E53 debuted, the X5 has featured a split tailgate. We’re not convinced that will remain the case with the G65. The black horizontal line below the taillights suggests a two-piece setup, but we’ve heard BMW may simplify things with a single-piece hatch. Hopefully, those rumors prove inaccurate, as losing this practical feature would be a real shame. It would mirror the 5 Series Touring’s simplified rear, which lost the ability to open the rear glass independently when the G61 arrived.

The six-cylinder gasoline and diesel X5 models are reportedly scheduled to begin production in August. However, we won’t have to wait that long to see the revamped X5, as a world premiere is expected sometime this summer.