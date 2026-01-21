Automakers love to branch out by separating their performance models from the regular lineup. Just to name a few, there’s Audi Sport, Mercedes-AMG, Volkswagen R, Hyundai N, and newcomer Magma from Genesis. Things get more complicated in BMW’s case, and you know why. Yes, there’s also a lower tier of sporty models under the M Performance banner.

When sales figures are reported, BMW M GmbH combines the two types of vehicles. Sacrilegious, I know. Hardcore fans aren’t thrilled to see an M135i grouped alongside an M5 Touring, but that’s how the Bavarians have done it for many years.

2025 marked the 14th consecutive year of growth for the BMW M subsidiary. An impressive 213,457 vehicles of both M flavors were shipped to customers. Year-over-year growth stood at 3%. After three consecutive years at the top, the i4 M50 (rebranded in 2025 as the i4 M60) was dethroned. The X3 M50 claimed the top spot on the leaderboard.

While BMW doesn’t break down sales by individual model, we’ve learned that around 71,500 cars were full-fat Ms, a new record. The remaining 142,000 vehicles were M Lite models, outselling the true Ms by roughly 2:1. The M2 was the most popular among the M elite, though BMW notes the M3 achieved record sales in 2025. Additionally, the M5 models were described as “key growth drivers” over the past 12 months.

M and M Performance vehicles accounted for a 9.8% share of total deliveries in 2025, another all-time high. In other words, nearly every tenth BMW sold carried the fabled letter, reflecting the continued democratization of the M badge with models such as the X1 M35i and M235 Gran Coupe. In Switzerland, nearly 25% of all BMW sales came from one of the two M sub-brands.

Regionally, the United States took the lion’s share with more than 72,000 cars delivered. BMW also highlights Canada, Germany, Korea, South Africa, and the United Kingdom as important markets, while China recorded the largest year-over-year increase.

BMW M isn’t revealing its 2026 roadmap, but we have it on good authority that an M2 xDrive is arriving this year. A new Track Package for the M2 is also due soon. On the M Performance side, the 7 Series facelift should bring updates to the M760e and i7 M70. Additionally, the iX3 M60 could debut in the coming months.

On the flip side, we’re saying goodbye to the M850i, M8, and Z4 M40i, as both the 8 Series and Z4 are scheduled to go out of production later this year.