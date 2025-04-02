BMW has made incremental improvements to their first-ever electric SUV since its debut in 2021. But 2026 is the first year of a true “LCI,” or Life Cycle Impulse, what BMW calls their mid-life-cycle refresh. The changes extend to new design elements, including a new front grille and headlight designs, and introduction of a real M Sport Package. The M Sport Package is all aesthetics, and available across all trim lines (standard on the M70). Speaking of trims, BMW renamed and reconfigured the trim levels a bit, which entailed the introduction of a new base trim: the iX xDrive45, priced at $75,150. More range and power makes the 2026 BMW iX a big step up, all things considered. That’s excellent news, since the iX was already an excellent EV and BMW in the first place.

2026 BMW iX Electric Motor and Performance

Nobody specifically asked for it, but BMW decided to crank up the iX’s performance for its 2026 model year reintroduction. In the US, the new iX xDrive45 takes the place of the former iX xDrive50 as the base offering. It offers 402 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque and BMW says it’ll hit 60 mph from a standstill in 4.9 seconds. The next step up is now the iX xDrive60, which now touts 536 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque. BMW says the zero-to-60 dash drops to 4.4 seconds. Finally, the iX M70. It tops out at 650 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque. BMW quotes a 3.6-second zero to 60 mph time, but we beat that time just barely when we reviewed the electric SUV. All iX models get xDrive all-wheel drive and feature dual electric motors.

2026 BMW iX Charging and Range

Despite better performance figures, charging the iX stays relatively the same year over year. The iX xDrive45 can charge at up to 175 kW at DC stations, while the other trim levels retain their maximum of 195 kW. Charging times will remain similarly unchanged, so expect to add around 100 miles of range in 12 minutes or so. Level 2 chargers and Wallboxes will restore around the same amount of range in around 4.5 hours. The iX xDrive45 charging upgrades are few and far between, but there’s a marked difference between the new vehicle and the old xDrive40.

Range grows across the board for the 2026 BMW iX. The new xDrive60 model outshines the old xDrive50, offering between 318 and 364 miles of range. The old model was only estimated at 311 miles, max. M70 models compare favorably to their predecessor, too, offering a maximum of 303 miles on a full range compared to the outgoing model’s 296 miles. The improved range comes courtesy of silicon carbide semiconductor components (SiC inverters), a first in BMW EVs.

Interior and Cargo Space

Little changes inside the BMW iX, despite the new digs on the outside. One note: the base iX xDrive45 lacks the cool Panoramic Eclipsing roof the model is somewhat renowned for. It takes $2,600 to option it back on, which we would consider an “okay” value. Otherwise, the vehicle shares almost everything else with its bigger-badged brethren. Upholstery options and trim stay pretty much the same year over year, and the iX retains its curved display comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central information display. Bowers & Wilkins sound is somewhat worthwhile at $3,400, and, if possible, sit in the $1,600 multi-function seats before deciding whether or not to opt for them.

Cargo space remains identical to previous iterations of the iX at 77.9 cubic feet. No changes to report here, but it is worth noting that the iX offers more cargo space than the X5. Even with the rear seats upright, the iX offers 1.5 cubic feet more storage space. A new tow hitch (available from Summer 2025) also allows the iX to tow, but BMW only recommends towing up to 3,500 pounds.

2026 BMW iX Technology and Connectivity

There is little new in the tech and connectivity department. The old iX already offered iDrive 8.5 with QuickSelect, which includes stuff like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and voice commands. You still get that with the new xDrive45, despite the lower price tag. It also shares its Harman Kardon sound system with the xDrive60. The Premium Package is available on both models, adding a head-up display with augmented reality (AR) integration, an illuminated kidney grille, and Parking Assistant Plus (which includes a 360-degree camera, Back-up Assistant, self-parallel parking). Most of that comes standard on the M70.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The most driver assistance features are available via the $2,550 Driving Assistance Professional Package. Like the pre-LCI model, the 2026 BMW iX enjoys the addition of Parking Assistant Pro, Highway Assistant, and Driving Assistant Pro. These allow, respectively, the car to park itself and to drive hands-free up to 85 mph while executing lane changes via a glance in the corresponding mirror. The camera and radar system has always worked well in every instance we’ve driven it, and there’s no reason to suggest it’ll be any different this time around. It’s a pretty good value, but not a necessary add by any means. Every iX comes with Frontal Collision Mitigation, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Lane Keeping Assistant.

2026 BMW iX Pricing

With the introduction of the new base trim level, the iX is now over $10,000 more affordable than it was last year in the US. Pricing begins at $75,150 for the iX xDrive45. The mid-grade iX xDrive60 starts at $88,500, and the iX M70 starts at $111,500. All models receive an additional delivery fee of $1,175. Cadillac’s LYRIQ is a bit smaller but undercuts the iX’s base price significantly at just under $60,000. Rivian’s offerings are slightly more expensive to start at around $77,700, the same for the Volvo EX90 at $81,000. We think the iX is a seriously good value—especially at the low end, but even the xDrive60 offers an excellent balance of performance and luxury that rivals can’t quite compare to. Our iX xDrive45 review confirmed our suspicions that its one of the best values you can get inside or outside the brand. And you won’t have to look far to find third-party confirmation on that.

2026 BMW iX FAQ