Article Summary The F31 BMW 330i Sports Wagon is the last 3 Series wagon ever sold in the United States — BMW won't be sending the new G21 Touring to America, making every F31 on the road a genuine piece of automotive history

These cars sold in tiny numbers when new, which means clean used examples are rare, still reasonably priced, and owned almost exclusively by enthusiasts who actually cared for them

The F3x design language combined with the wagon roofline gives the F31 a character and quirkiness the sedan never had — and on American streets today, it turns heads the way almost nothing else does

Every few months, something stops me dead in Chicago traffic. Not a Ferrari. Not a Lambo. A station wagon. Specifically, a BMW F31 3 Series Sports Wagon — and every single time I see one, my brain short-circuits like I’ve just spotted something extinct. Because honestly? I kind of have.

I’ve been driving BMWs for a long time. Tested pretty much everything with a roundel on it. Sedans, coupes, SAVs, M cars — you name it. But nothing makes my head turn faster on Lake Shore Drive than an F31 3 Series wagon. When one appears in the wild on Chicago streets, surrounded by the usual sea of black X5s and Escalades, it’s like spotting a snow leopard at a Starbucks. You do a double-take. Then a triple-take. Then you probably run a yellow light because you’re still staring at it.

And here’s the thing — that reaction is completely rational. Because the BMW F31 330i Sports Wagon isn’t just rare. It’s the last of its kind. Full stop. The very last long-roof 3 Series ever sold in America.

The Last Of Its Kind. For Americans

We’re deep into the G20 era of the 3 Series now. The F30 generation — sedan, wagon, coupe, the whole family — is done. Replaced. Gone. And normally when a generation turns over, you’d expect a new one to come along and fill the gap. That didn’t happen here. BMW decided the new G21 3 Series Touring wagon wouldn’t cross the Atlantic. America was cut off. No new 3 Series wagon, period.

So every F31 still rolling around out there isn’t just a used car — it’s almost a unicorn. The very last chapter of a story that BMW decided to end for American customers. When we had the chance to drive number six of the final twelve F31 wagons ever made for the US market, we weren’t just testing a car. We were saying goodbye to something cool, we just didn’t know at the time.

A Unicorn With Great Taste in Clothes

What kills me about the F31 is how good it looks, and how criminally few people ever noticed. The F3x generation — the F30 sedan, F31 wagon, F32 coupe — is genuinely one of BMW’s best-looking design eras of the last two decades. Taut, clean, athletic without being theatrical. Proportions that look like…very BMW.

But the wagon takes all of that and adds a roofline that sweeps back with purpose. It gives the whole silhouette a personality the sedan doesn’t quite have — a quirky, European confidence that says “I could have been an SUV, but I have standards.” Where the F30 is handsome in a boardroom kind of way, the F31 has character. You remember it.

The specific car we tested pushed things even further. The BMW North America press fleet manager (thanks, Jay!) clearly had a soft spot for this thing, so he went a little wild with the spec as a proper send-off. Smoked Topaz paint — a warm, complex color that shifts personality depending on what the light’s doing — M Performance decals, M Sport package, black kidney grilles. The whole thing looked like it escaped from a spec sheet someone put actual love into. And it worked. People stopped. People asked questions. In years of testing F31 wagons, we had never once had a bystander pay attention to one. This car changed that.

Why You Should Be Shopping for One Right Now

The case for buying a used F31 330i Sports Wagon in 2026 is almost embarrassingly simple once you lay it out.

These cars sold in tiny numbers when new because Americans, for reasons that continue to baffle me, just don’t buy wagons. That means the used market is thin. Clean examples are out there, but they’re not everywhere, and the people who own them tend to actually care about them. You’re not wading through fleet abuse and neglected oil changes. You’re finding enthusiast-owned cars at prices that haven’t yet caught up to how special they actually are. Buy before the market figures it out, because it will.

The mechanicals are solid ground too. The B48 2.0-liter turbo four in the 330i is proven, well-understood, and supported by every independent BMW specialist in the country. It makes a healthy 248 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed ZF gearbox.

The xDrive all-wheel-drive system — which makes this a legitimate year-round Chicago car, by the way — has been in enough BMWs long enough that nobody’s guessing at anything anymore. Parts are available. Knowledge is widespread. This isn’t a gamble; it’s just a good car that happens to be rare.

And then there’s the replacement problem. There is no replacement. When these are gone from the used market, that’s it. No G21 to step into. If you want a proper, rear-biased, sports-tuned BMW wagon, you’re holding the last ticket. There is no next train.

Actually Living With It

Spending real time with the 330i Sports Wagon reminded me why wagon people are wagon people and why they get genuinely angry when you try to give them a crossover instead.

The tailgate changes daily life in ways that are hard to fully explain until you have it and then lose it. Loading groceries, loading a dog, loading a stroller, loading flat-pack furniture that absolutely does not fit in any sedan ever built — the F31 handles all of it with the casual competence of something designed by people who’ve actually run errands before. The split rear glass is one of those small things that sounds like a footnote until you’re in a parking garage with your hands full and you can just pop the glass open without swinging the whole tailgate into the car behind you. Details matter.

Driving it honestly? It’s good, not great. In the end, it’s still a four-cylinder and won’t deliver that excitement the 335i Wagon with the N55 does in Europe. But here’s the thing — none of that really matters in the context of what this car is. It’s not a track tool. It’s a beautiful, practical, rear-drive-biased wagon that drives with genuine enthusiasm and doesn’t make you feel like you compromised anything by needing cargo space.

The Real Reason to Buy One

Beyond all the logical arguments — the rarity, the value, the practicality — there’s a simpler reason to hunt one of these down. It’s simply cool and it will always be part of BMW’s history in America. The people who bought these new got it right when almost everyone else got it wrong. And now that the chapter is closed, the rest of us get to find one in the classifieds and feel like we discovered something.

Because you will. That’s what unicorns do.