There’s no doubt the writing is on the wall for the manual gearbox. With the Z4 M40i just months away from retirement, that will leave only three cars in the three-pedal club. And with the next-generation 3 Series looming, the M3 G80 is also on its way out. Its replacement, the G84, could go automatic-only, leaving only the M2 and M4 with clutch pedals.

The G87 and G82 are reportedly sticking around until mid-2029, so there’s still time. Meanwhile, BMW M’s boss is explaining why the clock is ticking for the 6MT. It’s not due to a declining take rate, as the manual remains relatively popular, especially in the United States. Instead, Frank van Meel told Australia’s CarSales magazine that the traditional gearbox hampers performance and efficiency.

“From an engineering standpoint, the manual doesn’t really make sense because it limits you in torque and also in fuel consumption.”

Enthusiasts could argue that BMW has the knowledge to develop a new gearbox capable of handling more torque. However, bean counters would say it’s unreasonable to invest in a manual engineered for higher loads, knowing it would be difficult to achieve economies of scale. Developing a transmission for a handful of models, aimed at a relatively small audience, is hard to justify.

Torque limitation is a genuine issue. Remember the 3.0 CSL? Even BMW’s most powerful inline-six production car, and its most expensive new model ever, had to have its S58 engine detuned. The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter unit was reduced from the usual 650 Nm to 550 Nm so that the €750,000 Batmobile revival could accommodate a stick shift.

The mayor of M Town also argues that an automatic BMW performance model is more efficient than its manual counterpart. We suspect fuel economy isn’t a top priority for buyers in this segment, and many would gladly pay more at the pump if it meant keeping a manual alive in the years ahead.

Frank van Meel pledges to keep manuals “for the next couple of years,” which aligns with our reporting that the current M2 and M4 will be the last of the 6MT breed. Logic suggests we haven’t heard the final chapter of BMW’s manual story. M is likely to celebrate rowing your own gears with special editions before the analog setup is retired for good. We’ve already seen signs of that, such as the M3 MT Final Edition for Japan.