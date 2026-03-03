Article Summary Senner Tuning heavily upgrades the twin-turbo inline-six engine by unlocking an extra 180 horsepower.

This BMW M2 CS makes extensive use of Eventuri carbon fiber parts.

It also gets a subtle body kit, new forged wheels, and blacked-out badging.

This inconspicuous M2 CS hides a big secret under the hood, where the S58 calls home. Although BMW’s baby M car looks almost stock, aside from custom wheels and a subtle body kit, it’s a different animal beneath the skin. Germany’s Senner Tuning got its hands on the rare sports coupe to unlock a ludicrous amount of power.

The twin-turbo, 3.0-liter engine makes 530 horsepower from the factory, but the tuner has found a way to unlock a massive 710 hp. Pop the hood, and you’ll discover a cornucopia of Eventuri goodies, all bathed in carbon fiber. It’s certainly a sight to behold, with everything from the engine cover to the strut brace finished in matte carbon.

The extra oomph also comes via an ECU unlock and software wizardry, boosting torque from 650 Nm to a whopping 865 Nm. It’s still rear-wheel drive, so having that kind of power must be intimidating. An M2 xDrive is coming soon, and that one will be ripe for upgrades like these, pushing the inline-six to supercar levels of performance.

Beyond the engine upgrades, this tricked-out M2 CS rides on 21-inch forged wheels and a KW V4 Clubsport coilover suspension. Up front, Alpha-N’s carbon spoiler features an adjustable splitter, while the rear gets a new diffuser from the same tuner. Rounding off the visual mods are black badges and body-colored rear reflectors.

BMW isn’t waiting on the sidelines either. It recently upgraded the M2 with a road-legal M Track Kit and an M Performance exhaust for the M2 CS. There’s likely still room to push the G87 even further. Beyond the all-but-confirmed xDrive, the M division hasn’t ruled out an M2 CSL. Even if it happens, we’re certainly not going to see it this year.

We believe the smallest M car will remain in production until mid-2029, giving Munich plenty of time to develop and launch what could be the ultimate M2. In the meantime, tuners are always eager to muscle up the G87. We imagine the arrival of the xDrive version should open the floodgates to even more aftermarket packages.