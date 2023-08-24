BMW introduced the X5 Li in China in March 2022 and it’s already giving the elongated high-end SUV a Life Cycle Impulse. That might seem rushed, but it makes sense considering the local BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture wants to align the long-wheelbase luxobarge with the global version that got the LCI earlier this year.

Making its public debut today at the 2023 Chengdu Motor Show, the 2024 BMW X5 Li (G18) gets essentially the same updates as the standard-wheelbase X5 (G05). Needless to say, it retains the 130-millimeter (5.1-inch) stretch between the axles, giving it a massive wheelbase of 3105 mm (122 in) to match the X7 and XM. It has wider rear doors, making it easier to get in and out of the posh SUV, which is sold alongside the X1 / iX1 Li, 3 Series Li, and 5 Series / i5 Li in China.

New BMW X5 Li Gets Sharper Looks, Latest Infotainment

It inherits the sharper-looking matrix adaptive LED headlights from the regular X5, which are 35-mm slimmer than what the pre-LCI X5 Li had. At the rear, the revised taillights have an “X” motif made from fiber optic light guides. The illuminated kidneys come as standard equipment, and for the first time in China, customers can get the model with matte paint from the Individual catalog – as evidenced in these official images showing the X5 Li in Frozen Pure Grey Metallic.

2024 BMW X5 Li Available in China with M Sport Package and Matte Paint

Both the X5 xDrive30Li and xDrive40Li get the M Sport Package as standard but customers can step up to the optional M Sport Package Luxury with pearl-effect chrome accents on the roof rails, side skirts, front and rear aprons, air breathers, and side window trim. Inside, the extra-long SUV has Sensafin-wrapped seats and a standard Travel & Comfort System with USB-C ports incorporated in the front seatbacks.

2024 BMW X5 Li Gets iDrive 8.5 with QuickSelect in China

Starting in August, BMW is manufacturing the globally available X5 with iDrive 8.5 featuring QuickSelect. Naturally, the X5 Li also gets the latest infotainment with the familiar 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. The Chinese-market model has a new smartphone tray with inductive charging, a standard panoramic glass sunroof (Sky Lounge is optional), and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

As you would expect from a luxury SUV, there are plenty of goodies available. These range from air suspension at both axles to M Sport brakes. You can also get the 2024 X5 Li with 21-inch wheels, ventilated seats, M-branded seatbelts, an extended M Shadowline trim in glossy black, and an anthracite headliner.

2024 BMW X5 Li Offers Choice of 2.0L Turbo 4 or 3.0L Turbo 6 Engines

The roomy X5 comes with a choice between a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a 3.0-liter inline-six. The xDrive30Li has 258 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 7.2 seconds. The more potent xDrive40Li is rated at 380 hp and 383 lb-ft (520 Nm) to reduce the sprint time to 5.5 seconds. Both are mild-hybrid engines and have an eight-speed automatic transmission, with the six-cylinder model able to run in purely electric mode at low speeds.

Launching in September, the 2024 X5 Li will be made at BMW Brilliance’s Dadong factory in Shenyang.

Source: BMW