You can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but BMW has a knack for making aging products feel younger than they are. For the Japanese market, the luxury automaker has prepared a special edition duo based on the X5 and X6. Offered in diesel and M Performance versions, these models adopt a dark theme inside and out, just as their name suggests.

The X5 comes as an xDrive40d in Black Sapphire, limited to 65 units. Alternatively, the six-cylinder diesel SUV can be ordered in Individual Dravit Gray, capped at 50 examples. Step up to the M60i, and only five will be built, all finished in the same Individual shade. Regardless of the version, BMW fits the M Sport Package Pro. Moreover, it applies the Shadowline treatment for a more sinister look.

To sweeten the deal, BMW Japan includes an M Sport exhaust, M Sport brakes with blue calipers, and M-themed seatbelts. The 22-inch 742M wheels, normally unavailable for the Japanese-market X5, are also part of the deal. Rounding off the list are black badges, crystal switchgear, and an Alcantara anthracite headliner. The Individual Merino leather black seats and panoramic glass sunroof are reserved for the M60i.

Pricing starts at 13,980,000 yen for the X5 xDrive40d Edition Shadow. For V8 power, you’ll have to fork out 16,600,000 yen for the X5 M60i xDrive Edition Shadow.

For those who prefer the sleeker sibling, the X6 is limited to 35 units for the xDrive35d in Black Sapphire and another five for the M60i in Individual Dravit Gray. The coupe-SUV mirrors the X5’s standard equipment, including the previously unavailable wheels. As with the X5, the panoramic glass sunroof and upgraded leather are exclusive to the M Performance model.

The diesel X6 Edition Shadow is priced at 13,980,000 yen, while the M Performance version costs 17,660,000 yen.

Both Edition Shadow models are already available to order in Japan, with order books closing on October 16. Earlier this year, the X5 received a namesake special edition in Australia, though that one was offered only as an xDrive30d.