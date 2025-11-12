Spy shots have revealed that BMW is already developing the next-generation X1 in the electric iX1 flavor. However, that doesn’t mean the current “U11” model is being neglected. A special edition remains a tried-and-true way to rekindle interest in an existing model. Case in point, Japan’s new Shadow Edition is aimed at buyers who don’t mind driving a three-cylinder, front-wheel-drive BMW.

Based on the entry-level X1 sDrive18i, the Shadow Edition lives up to its name by blacking out virtually everything. This variant isn’t usually offered with a black front grille, but BMW Japan extends the dark theme to the kidneys and even removes the rear model badging for a cleaner, more stealthy look.

The Shadowline treatment, an optional extra on the regular X1, comes standard here, along with larger 19-inch wheels. To sweeten the pot, the Harman Kardon sound system and the Technology Package are also included from the get-go. Like most BMW special editions, it’s essentially a well-equipped version, though it’s a bit surprising that it uses the weakest engine in the lineup.

Under the blacked-out skin, it remains the familiar sDrive18i. Power comes from a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine producing 154 hp and 230 Nm (170 lb-ft) of torque. Output goes to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Some markets even get a less potent X1, the sDrive16, powered by the same “B38” engine shared with MINI but detuned to just 122 hp.

Production of the X1 Shadow Edition will be limited to 240 units, with customer deliveries set to begin by the end of the month. BMW Japan is charging 6,110,000 yen (around $40,000) for the all-black X1 and is already taking orders.

Looking ahead, the X1 is expected to receive a facelift in mid-2027, complete with iDrive X and Panoramic Vision. The refreshed “U11” will be among 40 BMW models launching by the end of 2027 that incorporate Neue Klasse technology. By the looks of it, the next-gen iX1 we mentioned earlier will peacefully coexist with the current ICE-powered X1.