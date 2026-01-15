Performance EVs are a divisive subject these days — perhaps unsurprising when you consider EVs themselves are still polarizing. But some automakers think part of the answer to injecting a little bit of fun into electric vehicles might come by way of “simulated gear changes.” The technology is exactly what it sounds like. Essentially, automakers would use software to replicate the feel of a transmission shifting. BMW M has become the latest proponent of the technology, confirming that the upcoming electric M3 will feature such a system. Full of ire at the idea of “fake shifting?” Don’t be.

The “Impossible Burger” Defense

There are plenty of other good reasons that simulated gear shifts might not be such a bad idea, but we’ll start with a metaphor borrowed from our friends at Designworks. In an interview, one of their spokespeople drew a parallel between sustainable materials and an “Impossible” (plant-based) burger. The point being, even though simulated gear changes in an EV will never be the “real” thing, depending on the lens, it can be viewed as an upgrade. After all, simulated gear shifts come with the benefits all EVs offer, like zero tailpipe emissions and gobs of immediate torque.

It isn’t hard to run far and fast with the plant-based burger metaphor. Especially the way Designworks painted it — as more, rather than less. “Shifting gears” in an EV is never something that’s going to subtract from the driving experience. BMW’s exact quote on the matter was very selective about how the system would be implemented, highlighting “emulated gear shifting in certain modes.” Alongside the gear changes come “M-specific sounds for enhanced driving experience that also relates to the gear shifting emulation.” But what that tells us is that if you don’t like simulated gear shifts…you can simply drive without them. No BMW M performance EV will be worse off for having the feature.

If Done Correctly, It’s Probably Neat

I don’t think anyone here at BMWBLOG has driven a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N yet. There’s a chance that you, dear reader, haven’t either. The lifted electric hatchback is widely considered to be the most enthusiast-friendly EV yet. Dynamically, it’s a knock-out, but there’s true praise to be found for its implementation of artificial gear changes. From Road & Track to your favorite influencer, nearly everyone has had nice things to say about the car and its well-executed faux gear shifts. I’m leery of the influencers, but when multiple time-honored outlets unite in shouting praises, you’ve got to listen.

One final note: this was inevitable. Anyone paying attention knows that EVs are, by and large, the future. It isn’t happening tomorrow, but over the coming decades, much (most?) of the world will lean harder and harder into EV infrastructure. Performance EVs will become more relevant. Nailing the “feel” will become critical to brand differentiation. And we’ve known for over a year that BMW M has been working on simulated gear shifts, with praise from M head honcho Frank van Meel directed at none other than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. M dev boss Dirk Häcker called the Ioiniq 5 N a “very interesting” EV. As guys in the business of making cars fun to drive, these comments cemented M’s simulated shifts as a foregone conclusion.

Are cars with simulated gear shifts for everybody? Probably not. Personally, I’d rather see BMW try and lighten their next performance EV by a few hundred pounds instead. Hopefully the two things aren’t mutually exclusive. But by and large, the enthusiast car world will be better off for having simulated gear shifts. And I’d rather have the illusion of gears than nothing at all. After all, performance EVs today are generally somewhat tepid. You’ve got to start somewhere.