MINI made some fundamental changes to the third-generation Countryman. Not only is it much larger than before but it also offers a completely electric derivative. At the same time, it’s the first MINI to be fully produced in Germany. The compact crossover rolls off the assembly line at the plant in Leipzig. BMW also makes the new 1 Series at the factory, along with the 2 Series Gran Coupe and 2 Series Active Tourer. This marks the first time BMW and MINI models are produced under the same roof.

MINI doesn’t miss an occasion to show off its new Countryman, codenamed U25. A new photoshoot puts the spotlight on the electric version, which has indirectly replaced the old plug-in hybrid. Going forward, there will be no PHEV variant of the company’s largest car. Seen here is the less powerful E variant with a single-motor setup and front-wheel drive. There’s also a beefier SE with dual motors and AWD.

This Countryman E has been built in the Favoured Trim with Blazing Blue paint and optional Vibrant Silver accents. Because the latest generation has gotten so big, those massive 20-inch wheels with a windmill design don’t look out of place. Yes, you can get a MINI in 2024 with 20-inch alloys from the factory. If that’s too much, the Oxford-based brand also offers 17- to 19-inch wheels in multiple designs.

While the exterior may look like an evolution of the F60 generation, the cabin is completely different. Seen here with perforated synthetic leather in beige and dark petrol accents, the interior is a stark departure from the preceding model. MINI has taken the “less is more” approach by drastically cutting down the number of physical controls. In the name of minimalism, the driver’s display is also gone. You’ll be accessing most functions from that center OLED touchscreen measuring 9.4 inches.

If the Countryman is too big for your needs but a crossover is a must, MINI also sells the Aceman (J05) as its first EV-only model. The smaller SUV is made exclusively in China for now, but it’ll also be produced in the UK from 2026.

