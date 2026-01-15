The Countryman was by far MINI’s best-selling model last year, with 93,305 units sold. It accounted for about a third of all deliveries in 2025 after the model’s year-over-year shipments jumped by 81.8%. Internally codenamed “U25,” the BMW X1–based crossover is starting the new year with a special version.

Exclusive to South Africa, the Countryman Rugged Edition will be a rare sight. MINI is offering just 100 units finished in Nanuq White, Legend Grey, Melting Silver, or Smokey Green. Regardless of color, all feature hood stripes and mountain-themed decals on the C-pillars. The not-so-mini crossover rides on 18-inch Y-spoke wheels painted in Frozen Midnight Grey.

The only upgrade that truly lives up to the special edition’s “Rugged” moniker is the tire choice. MINI fits General Grabber AT3 all-terrain rubber to make the Countryman more capable off the beaten path. A roof box or bicycle carrier can also be specified as optional upgrades from the MINI Original Accessories catalog.

Customers can order the Countryman Rugged Edition with either a three- or four-cylinder engine. MINI sells its largest production model exclusively in Countryman C and Countryman S guises, respectively. The special variant is not available as the hotter John Cooper Works or as the fully electric SE ALL4. If you want either of those, the standard Countryman for South Africa comes in JCW and EV flavors.

It’s surprising that MINI South Africa even offers the Rugged Edition with a front-wheel-drive setup, given its off-road-focused theme. Opting for the four-cylinder Countryman S allows engine power to reach the rear wheels as well. Regardless of configuration, power is sent through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic fitted to all current-generation MINIs.

While the interior is carried over unchanged, all-weather floor mats are added to underscore the Countryman’s more adventurous character. A raised suspension would have been a fitting upgrade, but the Rugged Edition sadly rides no higher than the standard model.

Pricing starts at R833,903.10, or just under $51,000 at current exchange rates, for the Countryman C, rising to R989,938.30 ($60,300) for the more potent S.