From most angles, you can’t immediately tell that this X3 looks any different from the one at your local BMW dealer. It largely carries over the design of the “G45” we’re all familiar with. However, the profile gives it away, as the rear doors are slightly longer. Consequently, the greenhouse is more generous, further contributing to the vehicle’s imposing stance.

Fresh images from China show the region-exclusive “G48” in xDrive 30L flavor. It’s the first X3 to ever receive the long-wheelbase treatment. How big is it, anyway? At 4865 millimeters (191.5 inches), it’s nearly as long as the previous-generation X5. Compared to the global X3, the distance between the axles has grown by 110 mm (4.3 inches), to 2,975 mm (117.1 inches).

Although China’s X3 is considerably longer, BMW managed to keep the weight distribution intact at a perfect 50:50. In the People’s Republic, the crossover is also offered in a lesser xDrive 25L model.

We’re also reminded that the interior in China is a bit nicer than in the rest of the world. Aside from the extra legroom brought by the elongated wheelbase, BMW has made further improvements. For example, the panoramic glass roof features built-in lighting threads arranged to echo the kidney grille.

More importantly for Chinese buyers, the rear seats have been upgraded. In addition to offering a more reclined position, the seats feature extra cushioning. BMW adds pillows for greater comfort and a wireless charging pad between the seats. Eagle-eyed readers will also spot the two-tone artificial leather, rear ambient lighting, and crystal accents for the iDrive rotary dial.

BMW hasn’t revealed any plans to offer the stretched version in other markets. Interestingly, the upcoming iX3 (NA6) won’t be limited to China. The electric crossover is also headed to India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the longer, gas-fueled X3 slots between the X1 (U12) and X5 (G18) in China, where both crossovers have also received stretched wheelbases. These roomier SUVs are sold alongside a trio of long-wheelbase sedans: the 2 Series Gran Coupe (F78), 3 Series (G28), and 5 Series (G68).

For years, long-wheelbase models have largely been exclusive to the Chinese market. However, BMW appears increasingly willing to offer LWB vehicles elsewhere. One example is the 5 Series in India, where it’s locally assembled at the Chennai plant. The same factory also builds the stretched iX1 as the company’s first electric model manufactured in India.