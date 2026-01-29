BMW has raised prices on the forthcoming iX3 (NA5) by €2,000, establishing a new German base price of €70,900 after initial ordering commenced at €68,900. The adjustment arrives weeks before the model’s official market introduction in March 2026, underscoring the exceptional customer appetite that has already exhausted 2026 production allocation despite accelerated manufacturing timelines at the company’s Debrecen, Hungary facility. BMW of North America has yet to release their own pricing for the upcoming iX3.

The economics behind BMW’s decision are transparent: demand for the next-generation iX3 substantially outpaces manufacturing capacity. Rather than relying exclusively on conventional demand management—maintaining a rigid zero-percent discount structure, for instance—BMW has opted for direct pricing adjustments. This strategy proves particularly effective given the timing, as Germany’s restructured electric vehicle incentive program now provides qualifying buyers up to €6,000 in state funding determined by household income, potentially offsetting the €2,000 increase for many purchasers.

Industry observers note that premium manufacturers rarely enjoy such pricing flexibility in the EV segment. BMW’s confidence in the iX3’s market position suggests the automaker faces minimal competitive pricing pressure, a position most rivals cannot claim.

Customer Impact and Charging Options

The price increase carries nuanced implications for the existing customer base. Those who have already signed purchase agreements and are substantially progressed through their order cycles will experience no pricing adjustments. Conversely, customers wishing to reconfigure their specifications should contact their dealer to understand revised pricing under the new structure.

BMW is simultaneously introducing the AC Charging Professional option, delivering 22 kW charging capability for €740, providing owners with faster home charging flexibility.

The RWD iX3 40 Wildcard

What remains unclear is how BMW will price the entry-level rear-wheel-drive iX3 40 when it arrives later in 2026. Earlier reports suggested a €60,000 starting point, but that figure could easily change given BMW’s current pricing trajectory. The fact that the automaker isn’t cutting deals on the iX3 suggests it has no intention of competing on price—a stance that could significantly impact how the RWD variant fits into the lineup.

The early price increase makes BMW’s strategy obvious: the iX3 is positioned as a premium offering in the compact electric SUV class, regardless of how competitive the German EV market becomes over the next year.