One of the longest-running perceived weaknesses of BMW vehicles, overall, has been reliability. It’s part of the reason “German engineering” has become more of a tongue-in-cheek remark rather than the badge of honor some claim it to be. After all, a history pockmarked with complicated electronics, half-baked cooling systems, and flimsy subframes eventually catches up with you. But the issue is far from black and white. And lately, BMW’s been getting a much fairer shake in the reliability arena, thanks to stalwart motors like the B58 doing some seriously heavy lifting for the brand. But have things really changed that much?

BMW’s Early, Earned Reputation

To understand where the stigma comes from, you have to look backward. BMW’s reliability narrative was shaped largely in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the brand pushed hard into new technologies, lighter materials, and increasingly complex electronics. Cars like the E46 BMW 3 Series and early E60 BMW 5 Series were excellent to drive, but they also introduced fragile cooling systems, experimental electronics, and components that did not age gracefully without strict maintenance. At the same time, BMW leaned heavily on long service intervals and “lifetime” fluids — decisions driven more by marketing than mechanical reality.

In my time at the dealership level, I regularly witnessed BMW drivers (almost invariably lessees) drive 20,000 miles or more before even thinking about scheduling a service visit. Not only does this clearly exceed manufacturer recommended maintenance intervals in several areas, it also ensures that any issues that cropped up from delivery time until that point have had plenty of time to get even worse or cause irreversible damage. Neither scenario paints a promising picture for longevity. When those cars filter into the used market, all of these variables contribute to a swath of car shoppers piloting “new” (to them) BMWs with a host of pre-existing problems.

BMW’s Push Toward Reliability

Lately, however, things have changed. The N52 engine existed alongside the decidedly more temperamental mills, building on the brand’s excellent foundation in naturally-aspirated six-cylinder engines. Whilst ignored in-period, it’s lauded today for its reputation for longevity when maintained properly. The turbocharged B58 has gone even further, proving itself in everything from 3 Series sedans to real performance cars like the Toyota Supra, with strong reliability even at higher mileages. Even the S58, despite its complexity, has avoided the widespread systemic issues that plagued earlier M engines.

Despite measured improvements — today BMW tops Consumer Reports as #2 Overall and #1 in Luxury Brands — you’ll often find pages and pages of online advice parroting the brand’s old reputation. Why? Well to start, “brand reliability” is a bit of a misleading concept. In nearly every case, reliability comes down to the individual car in question, not an imagined brand-wide mandate for flawed engineering. Of course, exceptions to the rule — and the sort of things that contribute to perceived unreliability — include “fatal flaws.” A good example is rod-bearing failure on certain BMWs made until, oh, 2013 or so. But BMW isn’t unique in this respect. Plenty of other cars have “that one thing” that needs attention at the risk of catastrophic (and seemingly unpredictable) failure. For example, check out the C6 Z06 valve drop issue, or every rotary engine ever.

BMW Reliability: Not All It’s Talked About

There are other problems with BMW’s “unreliability” reputation: conflating reliability with cost to maintain is one. There’s almost no room to debate that BMWs (and all luxury cars) are more expensive to take care of than, say, a Toyota Camry or similar economy car. After all, each car’s high-performance capabilities must come from somewhere; it’s often from complicated technology or close-tolerance engines. None of which are inexpensive to keep running right; be it from hours of labor or sophisticated components. Additionally, researching BMWs on the web will disproportionately highlight negative experiences because nobody rushes to post about a trouble-free 120,000-mile commute. Without personal ownership stories to draw on, “nightmare BMW ownership stories” are the norm rather than the exception. To some extent, BMW’s enthusiast image also works against it. These cars are potentially driven harder than many competitors, which naturally accelerates wear.

BMWs Are Reliable: But Terms and Conditions Apply

BMW vehicles aren’t “unreliable;” at least, not in the black-and-white terms the internet is so fond of. Reliability varies widely by engine, generation, and specification. The brand’s reliability reputation is outdated, but it isn’t meaningless. BMW’s latest engines are more reliable than ever, but owners expecting Toyota level of “hands-off” (deferred) maintenance will be in for a rude awakening. Especially on a long enough timeline. Informed owners are rewarded; careless ones, punished. For drivers who understand the balance, the reality is far better than the myth.