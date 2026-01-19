China’s premium automotive market is fairly different from any other market in the world. BMW has long understood this unique demand, which is why the brand stretches everything from the X1 to the 5 Series for Chinese buyers. Last year, the latest member of this extended family arrived: the BMW M235L Gran Coupe, and BMW’s photographers had the opportunity to photograph one in the striking Thunder Night Purple metallic finish.

More Than Just a Stretch

The “L” designation tells you everything you need to know about this China-exclusive model. Known internally as the F78 (versus the global F74), this isn’t a simple case of adding a few inches here and there. BMW engineers have stretched the wheelbase by a substantial 110mm (4.3 inches) compared to the international 2 Series Gran Coupe, bringing the total to 2,780mm (109.4 inches).

To put this in perspective, that’s nearly the same wheelbase as the original E23 7 Series from the late 1970s. The overall length? A substantial 4,663mm (183.5 inches), which actually makes it longer than the legendary E28 5 Series from the 1980s. Yes, BMW’s entry-level four-door sedan is now longer than what was once considered a proper executive sedan. The stretch is most visible in the elongated rear doors. BMW has retained the frameless window design that gives the Gran Coupe its sporty character, but the rear doors have grown to accommodate the increased wheelbase. The result is a surprisingly elegant execution that doesn’t look awkwardly proportioned—no easy feat when stretching a compact sedan.

Thunder Night Purple: A Bold Statement

Thephoto subject wears Thunder Night Metallic, a color-shifting paint that BMW first introduced on the G42 2 Series Coupe in 2021. This is no ordinary purple. Depending on the lighting and viewing angle, Thunder Night shifts from a deep, rich purple to an almost black shade, creating a dramatic effect that changes as you walk around the car. Design wise, the M235L comes with the usual M Performance styling—complete with quad exhaust tips, M kidney grille, M mirrors, and subtle rear spoiler.

China-Specific Features and Priorities

While the M235L shares its basic architecture with the global Gran Coupe, BMW has tailored several features specifically for the Chinese market. The most obvious is that extra rear legroom—the primary reason for the wheelbase extension. Chinese buyers often prefer to be chauffeur-driven, making rear-seat comfort paramount even in a sporty compact sedan.

The rear seat features enhanced cushioning and improved seating position compared to the standard wheelbase model. BMW has also equipped the M235L with a panoramic sunroof, a feature that’s particularly popular in the Chinese market where it’s often seen as a luxury must-have rather than an option.

The Drivetrain: M Performance with a China Twist

Under the hood, the M235L packs BMW’s familiar B48 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, but with an interesting twist. While the U.S.-spec M235 Gran Coupe produces 312 horsepower, the Chinese version is slightly detuned to 296 hp (221 kW)—matching the European specification. This aligns with China’s emissions and fuel economy regulations while still delivering robust performance.

Power routes through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) to BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) sprint takes five seconds flat, which is a tenth of a second slower than the European model—likely due to the added weight from the longer wheelbase and additional equipment.

It’s worth noting that this makes the M235L the second M Performance model to be built in China through the BMW Brilliance joint venture at the Shenyang plant, following the X1 M35L. The fact that BMW is locally manufacturing M Performance variants speaks to both the growing sophistication of Chinese production facilities and the importance of the local market.

The Chinese 2 Series Gran Coupe range isn’t limited to the M235L. BMW also offers a 225L with a 2.0-liter engine producing 224 hp (167 kW), and a base 220L with a 1.5-liter three-cylinder generating 172 hp (128 kW). All variants feature the extended wheelbase and seven-speed DCT transmission.

Pricing and Market Position

BMW prices the M235L at 363,900 RMB (approximately $50,000), which interestingly aligns almost exactly with the standard-wheelbase M235 Gran Coupe sold in the United States. The more accessible 225L starts at 259,900 RMB (around $35,500), making it a compelling entry point into the premium compact sedan segment.