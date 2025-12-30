Last year, the BMW 2 Series Coupe saw a handful of updates and new options just last year, so it’s unsurprising to see the car mostly carry over. However, there are a few small changes in packaging and a jump in pricing that are important to cover. The 2026 BMW 2 Series gains Remote Engine Start as part of either the Convenience or Premium Packages. Comfort Access and wireless charging are now standard equipment, too, which might make the price hike slightly more manageable. We’ll talk more specifically about the price in the “Pricing” section, but essentially, the 2026 2 Series is more expensive than last year. In some cases, by as much as $2,400, with the top trim M240i xDrive sitting closer to $60,000 than not after destination and handling. That said: the 2 Series Coupe is still arguably the best driving BMW you can buy today. Can you really put a price on that?

2026 BMW 2 Series Coupe Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The 2 Series gets familiar options in the powertrain department: 230i models get a turbocharged four-cylinder while M240i models get the ubiquitous B58 inline-six. The four-pot makes do with 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, scooting from zero to 60 mph in around 5.5 seconds. Meanwhile, the M240i gets down with 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. BMW claims the M240i xDrive can rocket from zero to 60 mph in a scant 4.1 seconds — identical to the M2. All variants use an eight-speed ZF automatic that you’ll find everywhere else in the BMW lineup.

Enthusiasts will want the M Sport Package on the 230i, which includes M-tuned suspension and a nicer steering wheel. The M Sport Professional Package adds cosmetics, a “Sprint” function, and M Sport Brakes. The Pro Package is just $250 on the M240i model, so a worthwhile upgrade. Finally, the M240i models get access to a Cooling and High Performance Tire Package. At $2,400, the cooling and tire upgrades are likely only worthwhile if you enjoy the warranty support. Otherwise, aftermarket options are probably less expensive upfront.

2026 BMW 2 Series Coupe Fuel Economy and MPG

The 230i Coupe remains the king of the gas mileage in the lineup. Like last year, the car’s EPA estimates sit at a sold 30 mpg combined, offering 26 mpg city and 35 mpg highway. xDrive drops those numbers by 2 mpg across the board. The Acura Integra is probably the leader in the segment, managing 32 mpg combined (29 city, 37 highway). Like last year, the M240i and M240i xDrive return identical fuel economy. The EPA claims the M Performance models achieve 26 mpg overall, balancing 23 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. For reference, the Audi S3 managed 23/31 city/highway with 50 less horsepower to boot.

Interior and Cargo Space

While Vernasca leather is available to replace the 2 Series’ standard SensaTec upholstery, it’s a $1,500 option. That’s a lot of scratch — especially on a 230i — that we feel could be spent elsewhere. Heated seats are standard, but grab the $1,300 Convenience Package if a heated wheel, moonroof, and newly-included Remote Engine Start are priorities. The optional Harman Kardon stereo increases in price, to $900.

The 2026 BMW 2 Series Coupe offers a modest 10 cubic feet of trunk capacity, underscoring its compact footprint. That said, rear-seat accommodations are better in real life than expected for a car of this size. Passengers in the second row get 34.7 inches of headroom and 32.2 inches of legroom. So, short trips are tolerable for adults. When additional hauling flexibility is required, the 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats allow the cabin to expand beyond its fixed cargo limits.

2026 BMW 2 Series Coupe Technology and Connectivity

Most of the best technology is bundled with the Premium Package (ZPP). Thankfully, it’s no longer an egregious $3,300 to upgrade — the 2026 BMW 2 Series can go premium for a more palatable $2,800 ($2,000 on M240i models). Adding a head-up display, adaptive full LED lights, auto high beams, and a garage door opener on top of everything in the Convenience Package, ZPP is a better value this time around than last year. No matter what you opt, the 2er comes standard with the usual assortment of BMW tech. So, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, decent voice commands, and a great nav system are all included.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Nothing new for the 2026 BMW 2 Series here. Forward Collision Mitigation, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assistant, and BMW Assist are all standard fare. The $700 Parking Assistant Package includes a 360-degree camera that we’re fond of and normally recommend, but it isn’t mandatory on a car as maneuverable as the 2 Series. None of the fanciest hands-free driving tech makes its way to the 2 Series quite yet, so you’ll have to look up to the 2026 3 Series if you want any of that.

2026 BMW 2 Series Coupe Pricing

We touched on price hikes initially, but we’ll lay it all out for you here. The 230i and 230i xDrive start at $41,700 and $43,700 respectively, growing by $2,100. The M240i and M240i xDrive start at $53,000 and $55,000 respectively, an increase of $2,400. It’s expensive, but it’s still $13,200 less than an M2 will cost you. Of course, if you factor in depreciation, it becomes very easy to justify the extra upfront for the M car. Meanwhile, the 230i Coupe mostly exists in a segment all its own. There are no other premium coupe models available; so, you’d might as well cross shop cars that more accurately fight the 2026 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.

2026 BMW 2 Series Coupe: Our Take

While the 3 Series is probably a more practical choice, the 2 Series Coupe is hard not to love. The smaller dimensions pay dividends when the going gets twisty, and that’s sort of what buying a BMW is all about. It’s also more or less in a class of its own; as we said, there aren’t any other premium coupes available these days. It makes cross-shopping hard and fairly assessing the 2er’s value nearly impossible. While you might need to spend more than you want, at least you can take solace knowing the 2 Series Coupe is perhaps the modern BMW that best pays homage to the brand’s most delightful models of the past.