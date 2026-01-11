Earlier this week, BMW confirmed the next-generation 3 Series will break cover later in 2026. Before the “G20” bows out to make room for the Dingolfing-built G50, there’s still time for another special edition. The South Korean branch is rolling out five special editions, three of which are based on the outgoing sports sedan.

It doesn’t happen very often to see M Performance Parts on a lowly 320i, but such is the case here. BMW decks out the Alpine White saloon with M body upgrades finished in carbon fiber. The kidney grille, rear spoiler, and side mirror caps are complemented by an aramid roof antenna and black M badging on the fenders.

BMW South Korea is selling only 10 cars, all of which get Sensatec (artificial leather) upholstery in Cognac. With taxes included, the 320i M Performance Parts Edition costs 64.9 million won ($44,500).

Step up to the more potent six-cylinder M340i, and there are two flavors to choose from. Both share a carbon front grille, trunk spoiler, and mirror caps, along with an aramid roof antenna. Opt for the pricier version, and BMW throws in an M carbon rear diffuser and black side decals. Inside, Vernasca (real) leather covers the seats.

Limited to 10 units at 89.9 million won ($61,700), the lower-spec M340i is available in Alpine White with a Mocha cabin or in Sapphire Black with an Oyster interior. BMW paints the fancier M Performance sports sedan in either Skyscraper Grey or Brooklyn Grey, both paired with a Mocha interior. This version is capped at 30 units and priced at 91.9 million won ($63,000).

For the ultimate 3 Series before this generation bows out, the M3 Touring also receives the special-edition treatment in South Korea. The “G81” wears an Audi-esque Nardo Grey paint job, double-spoke bi-color M wheels, and an Individual leather interior in Silverstone and Black. The long-roof M family car is limited to 10 units, each priced at 146 million won ($100,200).

Additionally, the most expensive of the lot is an XM First Edition based on the flagship Label. BMW’s striking SUV comes in Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue, a color not available on the regular South Korean model. To sweeten the deal, BMW adds 23-inch wheels, Shadowline accents, and Night Blue leather from the Individual catalog.

Only five vehicles are available, and as with the other special editions, the electrified SUV can be ordered exclusively online. Owing to its position at the top of the hierarchy and its rarity, the M behemoth doesn’t come cheap. The XM Label-based First Edition will set you back a steep 240 million won ($165,000).