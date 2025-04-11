When MINI invited me to Savannah, Georgia to get behind the wheel of the new 2025 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works 2 Door Hardtop, I knew I’d be meeting a different kind of hot hatch. The JCW badge has always stood for MINI’s more rebellious side—rowdy, tightly wound, and unapologetically sporty. But this latest iteration, known internally as the F66, felt, at least visually, like it’s gone through a bit of a personality shift. SStill fun? Absolutely. But also noticeably more mature. That might sound like the conclusion, but it’s really just the setup. Let’s dive in.

A New Generation, Familiar Form

The 2025 model year marks a major transition for MINI. While the electric Cooper models ride on the new “J01” platform, this gasoline-powered F66 JCW sticks with an evolution of the previous FAAR (front-wheel drive) architecture. That means traditional MINI proportions are still here: short overhangs, wide stance, and that upright, retro-modern design that makes it instantly recognizable.

2025 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Hardtop Good More Torque, Better Everyday Usability

Sharper Handling with Wider Track and Tires

Tech and Comfort Upgrades Make It More Livable Bad No Manual Transmission

Downgraded Brakes

Exhaust sound could be louder

At 152.8 inches long, 77.6 inches wide including mirrors, and 56.3 inches tall, the 2025 F66 JCW hasn’t ballooned in size—it’s still very much a MINI. Compared to the outgoing model, it’s the same length, but 1.7 inches wider and 0.6 inches taller, giving it a slightly more substantial presence on the road. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 98.2 inches, preserving that iconic MINI short-overhang, wheels-at-the-corners look.

These subtle dimensional tweaks—especially the wider track—should translate, at least on paper, to more planted handling, better grip with the wider tires, and a more confident stance without compromising the car’s Go-Kart trademark.

Powertrain: More Torque, Same Displacement

Under the hood, the 2025 MINI Cooper JCW retains the tried-and-true 2.0-liter B48 turbocharged inline-four. Power is rated at 228 horsepower, but the real improvement is torque—280 lb-ft, up from 235 in the outgoing F56 model. That torque comes in early at just 1,450 rpm, and the engine pulls cleanly from as low as 1,100 rpm.

Paired with a new 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) from Getrag, the powertrain feels smoother and punchier than before—especially around town or for quick overtakes. That said, it’s not without quirks: under full instant throttle, the transmission is still sluggish without some of the immediacy you might expect from something with “John Cooper Works” on the tailgate.

I’ve experienced the same behavior in other MINI and BMW products, like the Countryman, X1, X2 or the new 1 Series. The software tuning for it seems to be better in the JCW model, but the lag is obvious. That’s one scenario where I wish MINI offered a six-speed manual for its JCW lineup.

MINI claims a 0-60 time in the low sixes—about 6.1 seconds—but I managed to get a reading of 5.9 with a Racebox GPS. The trick? Using the 1 foot roll-out feature which, in this case, accounts for that initial lag.

Cleaned-Up but Still a JCW

Visually, the new 2025 MINI Cooper JCW has changed but not abandoned its signature flair. The front end features gloss black trim flowing into the wheel arches, blacked out mirror caps, and a matching black roof creating a nice contrast against the Sunny Side Yellow I was driving. The “suit stripes” are still present on the hood, while the new blacked out MINI logos adorned the car front and rear.

The rear spoiler has been reshaped and subtly extended, now with rear side scuttles exclusive to the JCW. The rear fascia features new LED taillights, a cleaner diffuser, and a center-exit exhaust pipe—though there is an Easter Egg: a hidden secondary pipe underneath with a valve that opens at 3,000 rpm to enhance sound. But in all fairness, the sound enhancement is more obvious inside than outside.

Interior: Biggest Refresh In MINI’s Recent Memory

Step inside and the biggest changes are felt in refinement. The cabin is quieter and minimalistic (reminding us of the first Minis), with a new centerpiece: a 9.4 inch round OLED screen designed by Samsung for MINI replacing the traditional instrument cluster. While it’s visually impressive and a lot more responsive than in its first iteration I sample two years ago, it also removes some of the analog charm many enthusiasts still prefer.

At least MINI has kept things fun: switching to Go-Kart Mode triggers animations, a G-meter, real-time horsepower readouts, and other JCW gimmicks. Naturally, you can still select from one of the other six Experiences MINI offers.

Materials and trims have changed quite a bit as well. Long gone are the leather options and in is the vegan “leather.” The JCW-specific sport seats come upholstered in Black Vescan with a red stripe and offer serious bolstering without sacrificing comfort. Unfortunately, that’s your only interior option, which may disappoint buyers looking for customization.

The cloth-covered dashboard is still a questionable choice as far as long term durability, but in the past MINI assured us that plenty of longevity testing was done on this type of knitted material. We’ll see…

One other point here: the plastic switches and buttons could use an upgrade—or at least fake it better by swapping the matte texture for something glossier. And I can’t believe I’m saying that, given how much I usually disapprove of Piano Black trim in BMWs. Optional tech upgrades include a Harman Kardon sound system, surround-view cameras, augmented reality navigation, adaptive cruise, and lane-keep assist—bringing the JCW closer than ever to premium hatchback territory.

On the Road: Tighter, Quieter, Still Fun

The F66 MINI Cooper JCW is undeniably more grown-up on the road. Ride comfort has improved thanks to its adaptive dampers, which provide a smoother, more compliant experience even on rough pavement. Yet the car still manages to deliver that signature go-kart handling—quick steering, minimal body roll, and playful dynamics through corners.

Tire width has been bumped up to 215/40 R18 from 205, which combined with the wider track, translates to noticeably more grip. In fact, the level of grip was genuinely impressive. Equipped with Continental ExtremeContact DWS summer tires, the JCW maintained remarkable composure—even under aggressive steering inputs. You could hear the tires working hard, but they never lost traction, delivering confident handling without sacrificing control. Turn-in feels more confident, and mid-corner balance is composed.

But not everything is a step forward. MINI has replaced the old Brembo four-piston brakes with more basic single-piston calipers. For daily use, they’re more than sufficient—but on a mountain road or track day, brake fade will show up sooner, and pad wear will likely increase due to the smaller contact area. The upside? Cheaper to replace.

Still, it remains to be seen how MINI enthusiasts—especially those who push their JCWs on spirited weekend drives—will respond to the change. When I asked one of MINI’s product managers why they moved away from Brembos in favor of the current JCW brake setup, the response was simple: “They match the performance.”

Verdict: A More Usable JCW, With a Side of “What If?”

After a few hours driving around Savannah’s roads and historic neighborhoods, it’s clear that MINI has refined the JCW into something more versatile, more livable—and yes, more grown-up.

But in doing so, it’s lost a bit of its edge. The laggy DCT, the lack of a manual, and the toned-down brakes mean this isn’t quite the raw, grinning hot hatch it once was. It now feels more like a “performance-lite” version of its former self—easier to recommend to more people, but less likely to stir the soul of purists.

Still, the 2025 MINI Cooper JCW Hardtop is undeniably fun, packed with character, and more capable than ever. If MINI’s goal was to make the JCW more approachable without totally sanitizing its personality, they’ve mostly succeeded. And truthfully, we still need small hot hatches like this—cars that preserve a connection to the analog driving feel of the past, even as the industry marches toward comfort everything.