Enthusiasts recall that BMW sold a Z4 Coupe in the past. However, the “G29” was sadly never fitted with a fixed metal roof. Someone took matters into their own hands and revived the spirit of the “E86” in an unconventional way. First seen at SEMA, the one-off poses for the camera to blur the line between the Z4 and Supra.

It’s essentially Toyota’s coupe with a BMW face swap, giving us an idea of what could have been. Beyond the Bavarian facelift, this Z4/Supra mashup with BMW badging also features a carbon-fiber engine cover with M Power branding and the three famous colors. Aftermarket mods range from 20-inch BBS wheels to a quad exhaust system.

The “G29” is sold as a roadster with a folding fabric roof, while its Japanese cousin comes as a coupe. Why the cars didn’t come in both body styles is unclear, but the companies may have been worried about overlap. Perhaps Toyota feared a Z4 Coupe would cannibalize Supra sales. Similarly, BMW might have been concerned that a convertible version of the Toyota would eat into Z4 demand. We’ll probably never know the real reason the cars didn’t come in both flavors.

Lest we forget, BMW did come close to making a Z4 G29 with a fixed roof. The 2023 Concept Touring Coupe was more of a “clownshoe” revival than a conventional coupe. Terminology aside, it ultimately failed to reach production, despite rumors of a limited run. For a while, word on the street was that BMW planned to build 50 cars at €250,000 a pop. However, the gorgeous Z4 M40i-based coupe never came to be.

Fast forward to 2026, and both the Z4 and Supra are on their way to retirement, with production ending soon. Magna Steyr will build the final examples of the Z4 and Supra in the coming months at its plant in Graz, Austria. BMW isn’t committing to a new Z4, while Toyota has pledged to bring back the Supra one day, presumably without Bavarian ties.

Mind you, it’s not the end of the BMW-Toyota collabo. The two companies are still working together on hydrogen, as the 2028 iX5 60H xDrive will use a fuel cell co-developed with Toyota. The latter remains dedicated to performance cars even after the Supra’s retirement. Toyota now has a GR GT supercar with a new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine and has been hinting at reviving the MR2 and Celica.

Meanwhile, BMW isn’t planning another dedicated fun car like the Z4, as most of its efforts are focused on higher-volume products. Looking at the glass half full, the M2 will stick around for a few more years, and a next-generation M3 (“G84”) with a gas engine has already been announced.

Photos: mysupraadventures / Instagram