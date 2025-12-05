It’s only been a couple of weeks since Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis unveiled the Magma GT concept to preview a V8 supercar. Toyota is now following suit with its own performance coupe with the same number of cylinders. They’re also arranged in a V8 configuration, but up front rather than behind the driver. The GR GT is a prototype for now, though a production version is slated for 2027.

While BMW has been hesitant to develop a proper flagship performance car, its hydrogen fuel-cell partner is pushing ahead with a full-blown supercar. The low-slung coupe hides an all-new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 beneath its imposingly long hood. Since it’s still a work in progress, output figures aren’t final. We do know that Toyota is targeting 641 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft), but with an electric twist.

Those projected numbers factor in an electric motor mounted within the transaxle. Yes, the GR GT is a hybrid, an especially exciting one. Everything goes to the rear wheels, and the V8 feeds an all-new eight-speed automatic transmission that works with a mechanical limited-slip differential.

The menacing two-seater, complete with a quad exhaust system, features CFRP and aluminum body panels to keep weight down. Toyota says the GR GT won’t exceed 1,750 kg, though the aim is to go lighter. To that end, it’s actually the company’s first car to use an all-aluminum body frame.

Despite a large V8 ahead of the driver, the weight distribution is quoted at 45:55 front/rear. This was made possible by relocating some of the heavier hardware to the back. Performance figures remain unknown, but it’s reasonable to assume a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) time of under four seconds. Flat out, Toyota confirms the GR GT will hit at least 200 mph (320 km/h).

Both axles use 20-inch wheels wrapped in bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and paired with Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes. A double-wishbone suspension, front and rear, was developed specifically for the GR GT. The stability control system will be configurable, allowing drivers to dial in the car’s preferred level of tail-happy behavior.

While the exterior screams race car for the road, the cabin looks like it could’ve been lifted straight from a Lexus. It’s more luxurious than a typical Toyota interior, suggesting a GT-like ambiance rather than a hardcore setup. You’ll notice the absence of Toyota logos inside and out, and that’s intentional. Gazoo Racing is now a standalone brand, making this car a GR rather than a plain Toyota.

Pricing remains unclear, but when it arrives in a couple of years, the 2027 GR GT will almost certainly cost well over $100,000.