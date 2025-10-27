A succinct press release from Toyota reveals the Supra isn’t long for this world. The final A90-generation car is scheduled to roll off the assembly line next March. That got us thinking: when will BMW build the last Z4? After all, the two sports cars are closely related and even built under the same roof. Magna Steyr assembles both the G29 Z4 and its Japanese coupe counterpart in Graz, Austria.

The Z4 is expected to stick around a bit longer. It may even get a special version before it rides off into the proverbial sunset. Toyota has already said goodbye to the Supra with a Final Edition, and BMW will apparently follow suit with a namesake version of its soft-top sports car. Details about the Z4 Final Edition remain scarce, but we’ve heard the last G29 batch is heading to the United States.

The final car will reportedly be completed in May, two months after Magna Steyr builds the last Supra. Whether this edition will be US-exclusive remains unclear. Either way, the final Z4s are all expected to be based on the M40i. At least that’s according to a company insider who frequently posts accurate information on the Bimmer Post forums.

It would make sense to send off the Z4 with a six-speed M40i, perhaps finished in an Individual color. Whatever the case, a next-generation Z car isn’t in the cards. That’s a sharp contrast to Toyota’s commitment to bringing back the Supra. When that happens, the successor is unlikely to have any Bavarian DNA.

Although BMW and Toyota appear to be parting ways on the sports car front, their collaboration continues through a shared fuel cell program. By 2028, the iX5 60H xDrive will become BMW’s first production hydrogen car, based on the next-generation X5 (G65) due in 2026. The fuel cell system is being developed with Toyota.

BMW plans to launch over 40 new or updated models featuring Neue Klasse technology and design by the end of 2027. A new Z model isn’t among them, as high-volume products take priority. Nevertheless, we’re still holding out hope that the Zukunft (German for “future”) will return someday. An enthusiast car is a surefire way to draw people into showrooms, even if that means the customer ends up buying an SUV.

Source: Toyota