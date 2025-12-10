There hasn’t been much news about the iX since BMW gave its largest electric SUV a facelift at the beginning of the year. That’s hardly surprising, as things naturally get quieter during the latter half of a product’s life cycle. Bavaria’s striking zero-emission luxobarge is now making headlines again for an unexpected reason.

The company’s Italian branch has gifted the Holy Father a new iX during a special handover event. Outgoing BMW CEO Oliver Zipse attended the meeting where Pope Leo XIV received the keys to an xDrive60 model with the M Sport Package. BMW Italy President and CEO Massimiliano Di Silvestre explained why the carmaker chose an EV:

“We had the privilege of delivering a BMW iX60 to Pope Leo XIV because it demonstrates our approach to environmental protection, a topic that we know is very important to the Holy Father and in which we deeply believe.”

This is no small gift from BMW. Looking up prices in Italy, this configuration starts at just under €110,000. The iX xDrive60 is assembled at the Dingolfing plant in Germany and is unlikely to get a second generation. With the iX5 arriving next year and the iX7 in 2027, these electric SUVs will likely make the iX redundant. The iX is expected to bow out by mid-2028, by which time an iX6 will probably have joined the range as well.

It’s worth noting that the iX isn’t the first BMW presented to the head of the Catholic Church. Earlier this year, a custom R 18 Transcontinental was handed over in Vatican City. Donated by BMW Motorrad Deutschland, the unique bike bearing the Pope’s signature was later sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction for €156,000. All proceeds will go to Missio Austria, a fundraising organization led by the sovereign of Vatican City. The funds will support children in Madagascar.