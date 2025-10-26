I’ve driven dozens of new BMWs over the past few years, but few have surprised me like the 2026 BMW iX M70. On paper, it’s the same electric SUV we’ve known since 2021—only faster, quieter, and more refined after its mid-cycle refresh. Most people judge a car by the numbers: horsepower, charging speed, or range. But the iX M70 proves that the real story starts once you drive it. This updated flagship brings meaningful upgrades across the lineup—the 45, 60, and this M70—and it completely changed my opinion of BMW’s polarizing electric SUV.

The BMW iX has been out since 2021, but for this model year, it receives a refresh across all three models: the 45, 60, and M70. A very quick explanation of the lineup is that the 45 is the entry-level, most affordable version with the smallest battery; the 60 is the longest-range version that still offers great performance; and the M70 is the ludicrously overpowered BMW electric mom car.

2026 BMW iX M70 Good Exceptional Ride Comfort and Refinement

Incredible Acceleration and Instant Torque

Luxury Cabin with High-Tech Features Bad Charging Performance Lags Behind Rivals

Awkward Interior Ergonomics

Design Still Divides Opinions The 2026 BMW iX M70 delivers stunning comfort, power, and luxury, but its charging and design feel dated. A refined, emotional EV that still impresses despite newer rivals on the horizon.

This was the one I had the fortune of driving for a week. Between the way the iX has always looked and the specifications of the car, I wasn’t particularly excited to receive it. But after a week with it, this was actually the BMW, of all the BMWs I have driven in the last few years, that I would actually want to live with every day. Let me explain why this refreshed iX is far better than you might think—and why you’ll need to drive one to understand. Let’s talk about the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Comfort, Performance, and Everyday Luxury in the BMW iX M70

Flat out, the BMW iX is one of the most pragmatic and luxurious cars in BMW’s lineup. In a car world filled with even the cheapest cars now containing great tech, true luxury and capability are what separate the entry level from the top of the line. Some cars claim to be quiet, but the iX is single-handedly the quietest car I have ever driven. This is all the more impressive given the frameless doors and carbon fiber chassis components. While the door doesn’t sound luxurious when it shuts, once inside, the world fades away and the stress melts off.

iDrive 8.5 and Interior Features

Then there is the interior. This was one of BMW’s first vehicles to have iDrive 8 (now 8.5), and the cabin layout is both open and luxuriously appointed. BMW really took advantage of the EV architecture to create an airy cabin with plenty of space. While the iX is one inch longer in both wheelbase and overall length compared to an X5, it feels much larger inside. The back seats, with the low floor and front seats you can easily slide your feet underneath, can accommodate just about anyone, regardless of height.

The Castanea Chestnut leather interior looked incredible and felt expensive. The seats offer heating, cooling, and massage functions. The crystal seat and iDrive controls only add to the upscale feeling. The Bowers & Wilkins sound system is the best I’ve heard in any modern car. The rigid chassis from the EV architecture, along with the inclusion of carbon fiber and the incredibly effective sound deadening, doesn’t just make for a more luxurious experience—it enhances the sound system’s ability to deliver clean, distortion-free audio.

Driver Assistant Features

Then there’s the driving tech. The refreshed iX now comes with the latest version of BMW’s Driver Assistance Professional Package, which includes Highway Assist. This new feature extends hands-free driving from last year (up to 40 mph) to now up to 85 mph. It essentially allows hands-free driving in any highway scenario, traffic jam or not.

The iX blew me away in terms of ride comfort and refinement. While it’s optional on other trim levels, the M70 has the two-chamber air suspension and adjustable dampers as standard. The car always felt compliant and soft over road imperfections but still managed to feel planted and confidence-inspiring. This is quite a feat for a 5,800-pound EV. That doesn’t mean it can’t be pushed harder than a car like this should be. A quick trip up Angeles Crest Highway revealed that this is secretly athletic. The M on the badge does, in fact, mean something.

Lots of Power

As you’d hope with anything wearing an M badge, this M70 variant of the iX is seriously quick. With 650 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque, this SUV has more torque than a McLaren 750S, a Porsche 992 Turbo S, or a Dodge Demon. Saying that out loud made me chuckle, and launching from a stoplight in this car made me outright laugh. BMW claims 0–60 in 3.6 seconds, but independent testing shows it’s far faster. This is a seriously quick car.

Longer Range Than the iX M60

The range on this iX was also impressive and easily surpassed EPA numbers. On the 23-inch wheels equipped on this M70 model, with a 112 kWh battery, it’s rated for just over 280 miles. In my testing, I achieved just under 300 miles while still having 3% state of charge (plus the buffer built in below 0%). If this spec is the worst-case scenario for the iX, other models could easily achieve 320–360 miles. The range compared to the pre-refresh models has increased thanks to several updates.

The first notable change is the new headlights, which are more efficient. People forget just how much power headlights consume, and as LED technology has advanced, they’ve become brighter and more efficient in both energy use and cooling requirements.

The most important change improving efficiency in the iX is the new silicon carbide inverter, which converts DC to AC (and vice versa), transferring power efficiently between the motors and the battery. There are always parasitic losses in this process, but the more efficient the transfer, the more usable energy reaches the motors.

Lastly, new friction-reducing bearings in the drivetrain improve power delivery to the wheels.

Charging Speed, Ergonomics, and Usability Concerns

Unfortunately, not all is well with the iX M70. BMW EVs have had something of an Achilles’ heel: charging. The 400V architecture and prismatic cells are now considered outdated compared to the newer 800V architecture and cylindrical cells in the latest EVs. The charging speeds on the iX aren’t terrible but are no longer competitive.

When testing the iX to see if the charging curve had changed, I documented the results. From 3% to 38%, I was able to achieve a steady 198–200 kW charging speed. It began to drop off after 40% state of charge to 190 kW, then down to 150 kW at 50%. The charging slowed more rapidly, achieving only 110 kW by 70%, and after 80% state of charge, it dropped to 75 kW. The reality is, this is good enough to get you 150–200 miles of range added in about 13 minutes at 40% state of charge. That’s plenty for most people, given the vehicle’s already impressive 300+ mile range on this car’s largest wheel setup.

Is this a perfect 800-mile road trip car compared to other EVs? Probably not. I think this is the only real issue for long trips in what is otherwise an amazingly comfortable road-trip car. L.A. to Vegas, Palm Springs, or San Diego is no problem for the iX. A road trip to San Francisco may take an additional 37 minutes to get an 80% charge from nearly empty.

There are a few other minor complaints about the iX. One is the ergonomics of some of the interior layout choices, particularly the cupholders. For some reason, the cupholders are placed low, nearly on the floor, in front of the iDrive controls and gear selector. You have to reach down and around the console awkwardly to access them. On one hand, this creates an airy, open layout with a nice spot on the floor to place small bags or food from the drive-thru between the driver and passenger footwells. On the other, it’s really annoying—and borderline unsafe—to reach down like that every time you want a sip of your drink.

Small Quirks, Like The Center Console Layout

The other small complaint is the center console layout leaves little room for a proper place to mount your phone. While there’s a small phone-holding bin at the front of the center console, it leaves just enough space for your phone to flop around unsecured, partially hiding your screen. The other option is to place it on the wireless charging pad, but that’s located low on the floor by the cupholders. This also isn’t secure, and sudden maneuvers can send the phone flying.

I always recommend a secure mount that’s easy to reach—it’s useful if iDrive, CarPlay, or Android Auto fail, and it ensures your phone won’t become a projectile. The dash layout also makes placing an aftermarket mount difficult. There are aftermarket 3D-printed mounts that add a MagSafe charger in the phone pocket at the front of the console, and console extenders to fill the gap between the pocket and the dashboard.

BMW iX Design Controversy and the Neue Klasse Challenge

We need to talk about the elephant in the room. This car was never a good-looking car. In fact, prior to the refresh, it was downright awkward. The refresh helps. The lower front fascia on the pre-refresh cars had an overly busy design with too many conflicting lines. Now, it’s been cleaned up with simpler, sharper side air vents that help with aerodynamics. This is both functional and far cleaner than before.

The front grille also receives updates to make it look more traditional. Along with the new headlights, the front end is quite a bit improved. However, I still can’t help but wonder why BMW would put such a large fake grille on an EV that doesn’t need one at all. The Neue Klasse iX3 redesign is a significant step in the right direction. That brings us to the other major problem the iX faces right now.

The Neue Klasse of BMW EVs will very soon be upon us. The iX did a lot to pave the way for BMW’s current generation of EVs. The lessons learned from this car and the advancements in design to make the next generation as impressive as we believe it will be are important. But the issue is timing—this refresh arrived just as the Neue Klasse was announced. For a fraction of the price, the iX3 will be on sale at the same time.

If you’re willing to sacrifice a little interior space, the more modern iX3 offers the new iDrive 10 interface, better battery tech with faster charging and greater range, and a more widely accepted exterior design. At first, they may not seem like cars people would cross-shop, but if you’re looking for an electric BMW SUV, it’s hard to justify choosing the iX over the iX3.

Final Verdict: Why the BMW iX M70 Still Impresses Despite Its Flaws

I came away not expecting much from my time with the iX, but now I understand why its owners love it so much. There’s so much more to a car than what you read on a spec sheet. Living with this car feels like driving the fastest, strangest-looking isolation chamber—a car that genuinely makes your life better. It’s incredibly comfortable, very practical, easy to drive, and just a joy to commute in.

For all its faults in design and charging, a lot of that can be forgiven for how wonderful it is in daily life. I genuinely wish I could have kept that iX and driven it every day. While it may already be outclassed in some ways, it’s still a wonderful SUV—and if this is five-year-old technology, we have a lot to be excited about with BMW EVs of the future. Don’t take this car for granted; it’s still one of the best electric SUVs on the market.