Last week, we discussed some of the best performance bargains coming in the BMW world in 2026. Around halfway through writing that, I discovered BMW F90 M5 prices hovering at and below $40,000. Some cars are listed for significantly less than that, too. Anyway, with 600 horsepower or more on tap and devilishly good driving dynamics for a car its size — and still a lot of depreciation to go — the F90 M5 shows promise as being one of most ridiculous cars you can buy for around $40,000.

Recap: BMW F90 M5 at a Glance

The BMW F90 M5 represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of BMW M’s flagship performance sedan. Introduced for the 2018 model year, it was the first M5 to adopt all-wheel drive, a decision that initially stirred controversy among purists. That’s probably putting it mildly. Beneath the hood sits a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 (S63), producing 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic, the F90 delivers relentless acceleration, capable of launching from zero to 60 mph in three seconds or less. But arguably, what truly sets the F90 M5 apart is its versatility.

BMW’s M xDrive system offers multiple modes. That includes a rear-wheel-drive setting that preserves the playful character long associated with the M5 nameplate. Or, leave it as-is for the best grip. The chassis is both brutally effective and surprisingly comfortable, making the car as capable on a long highway cruise as it is on a racetrack. The BMW F90 M5’s cabin is a great place to spend time, too. Comfortable, with enough motorsport-inspired edge to remind you it isn’t a basic 5 Series. Even though most owners will not track this car — and really, it would be intensely expensive to do so due to the demand it places on consumables like tires and brakes — the car is more than willing to clip the apex if you’re into that sort of thing.

What to Know About Buying a $40,000 BMW F90 M5

So, the F90 M5 is a pretty slick piece of hardware. But the one you’re getting at this price point — at least in 2026 — will likely have already lived quite a full life. The least expensive F90 M5s are universally early models, either the first or second model year (2018 and 2019). That means you’re missing out on LCI models for the time being, which is a bit of a shame. The LCI F90 M5 got substantially different headlights and a larger infotainment screen, as well as some suspension changes and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. LCI models (2021 and newer) also get more power: 617 horsepower instead of 600. So, there is some stuff you’re missing out on. Also, decent reasons why these pre-LCI cars will likely stay much more affordable than their newer counterparts. That said, picking up a pre-LCI F90 M5 can hardly be called “settling” — bury the accelerator just once and you’ll be convinced.

Which brings us to the S63 engine. The S63B44T4 debuted in the 2018 BMW M5 before making its way to, well, every other V8-powered M car. Despite being made on the same production line as the N63, a slew of small mechanical changes make a big difference in bulletproofing the engine. For example, the M5’s S63 has a much more aggressive oiling/lubrication system and uses larger compressor wheels in the turbo to keep air temps low. While far from the same headache as the N-coded engines its based on, the S63 can be expensive to maintain if you aren’t doing the work yourself. There are enough shared parts between the N63 and S63 to make ownership fairly reasonable. But we encourage you to get well acquainted with the S63 engine if you’re really considering picking an F90 up.

Alternatives to the F90 M5 at $40,000 — Do They Exist?

The thing that gets me most is that for around $40,000 or even $50,000, there just isn’t anything else like F90 M5. There are better sports car offerings, sure. Need the V8 experience? The C6 Z06 or a C7 Grand Sport Corvette are much better canyon carvers. Even a really nice E9X M3 would probably better for that sort of thing. There are also the usual suspects. In this case, the Mercedes E63 AMG and the Audi RS 7. Sadly, RS 6 prices haven’t gotten even close to as low as F90 M5 prices, with good reason. The RS 7 has always felt a bit dulled, at least relative to the M5. And while the E63 inches a bit closer, I haven’t driven one close enough to the limit to know for sure.

Regardless of what else you could pick up for the same money; one thing is certain. Now and in the years to come, the BMW F90 M5 is going to be one hell of a deal. No other point in history has supercar level performance been so accessible. Like BMW i4 M50 prices, F90 M5 values will continue to make the car stand out as one of the best plays performance-focused shoppers can make.