It’s an open secret: used cars are always where the bargains are. While that sentence is written primarily with the enthusiast car market in mind, it holds true for EVs, too. So, naturally, an enthusiast-minded EV should be the ultimate bargain, right? I decided to test the theory and do some car shopping for what, in my opinion, is already one of the best EV values on the planet: the BMW i4 M50. Imagine my surprise when I realized you could pick up a 500+ horsepower electron-fed monster for less than the price of a new Toyota Camry.

Recap: the BMW i4 M50 at a Glance

The 2022 BMW i4 M50 marked a significant milestone for BMW, serving as the brand’s first fully electric model to wear an M badge. Of course, it’s technically an “M Performance badge,” but we won’t hold that against it. Positioned at the top of the initial i4 range, the M50 prioritized driving engagement. Not hard to do, considering the instant torque and refinement of an EV powertrain. Speaking of: the i4 M50 is powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 536 horsepower and 586 pound-feet of torque. Zero to 60 mph takes approximately 3.7 seconds. Performance is supported by M-specific chassis tuning, adaptive suspension, and upgraded brakes. The result is a more planted and athletic car than other i4 variants.

Energy is supplied by an 83.9-kWh battery, delivering an EPA-estimated range of up to 270 miles, depending on wheel choice and driving conditions. DC fast charging capability of up to 200 kW allows for quick top-ups on longer trips. So, sure. It lacks the sound and character of a combustion M car, but the acceleration is immediate and effortless. And while you might not find yourself carving up distant back roads as frequently, that’s simply a trade-off you make for driving electric. Assuming you’ve made your peace with those caveats, a used i4 M50 reveals itself to be an incredible value.

Used BMW i4 M50 Pricing and Performance

At the time of this writing, you can snag an i4 M50 on the secondhand market for under $30,000. The least expensive car listed on a popular car buying website is accident free and has around 65,000 miles on the odometer. It’s listed at $28,288. For a little perspective, a new 2026 Toyota Camry starts at $30,195 in the United States. Meanwhile, the cheapest G80 M3 listed on the same site commands just under $60,000. Perhaps predictably — after all, the i4 M50 was a $70,000 car not a few years ago — you don’t lose out on any amenities despite the i4 being a few years old. CarPlay and Android Auto, in-car maps, app integration — all on top of 500+ horsepower — make the i4 M50 a veritable bargain.

Of course, there are the “gotchas” that we have to acknowledge. For one, assuming an above average battery degradation curve (to correlate with the above-average mileage on this specific model) means you’re probably seeing closer to 250 miles per full charge. Even that might be optimistic, which can be limiting if you aren’t charging at home or work. Or, of course, putting the accelerator pedal through the floor at every opportunity to take full advantage of that 536 horsepower. Though it’s important to note that since the battery should still under the initial warranty, there is a little bit of peace of mind there.

Used i4 M50: Bargain or Time Bomb?

It certainly makes you think. A new Camry might be cheaper to maintain, but gas prices will eat into the savings. Maybe the better representation for the i4 M50 is a “half-price M3.” As we mentioned, a used G80 M3 costs around double what you could snag an i4 M50 for. At least around town, the i4 M50 is certainly the better pick — it’s quieter, more comfortable, and quicker than non-xDrive variants. So, if you’re unafraid to drive electric, it’s impossible to call a used i4 M50 anything short of the performance car bargain it really is. Plus, with the recent updates made for the 2026 BMW i4, prices could fall even more!

The downsides are nothing unusual to an EV. But one also must wonder: will the price of an inevitable battery replacement (likely very far off) outpace the cost of ownership for one of BMW’s modern, gas-powered M cars? Sadly, I don’t have pockets deep enough to find out. But you definitely should.