Depreciation curves have always made BMWs a solid buy on the secondhand market. But with 2026 arriving, there are better choices than ever. In recent years, BMW’s catalog has quietly created a perfect storm for enthusiasts: modern performance, genuine daily usability, and even general durability and reliability are hallmarks of the brand. As we look ahead, a number of late-model BMWs — many wearing M or M-adjacent badges — are sliding into price territory that would have seemed absurd just a few years ago. From compact coupes to V8-powered flagships, there are several models worth highlighting as models to watch in 2026. And, in some cases, cars that may not stay this affordable for much longer.

F87 BMW M2

We’ve already talked a little bit about what a performance bargain a used F87 M2 is. But it bears repeating — chiefly because it’s such a good car and will likely start to hold value better as time marches on and people realize what a gem it was. We’ll use this space to instead discuss the M2 Competition. It, too, is still in the throes of depreciation — but likely won’t be for long. The S55-powered car makes a bit more power, but weighs a little more, and overall feels pretty different from the N55-powered original. Think “baby M4,” rather than “modernized E46.” While debates have and will rage on regarding which is “better,” that’s a waste of time: both are excellent cars and will continue to be incredible values in 2026.

F91/F92/F93 M8

The modern BMW 8 Series is leaving production, but used examples still have long lives ahead of them. While every iteration of the BMW 8 Series will be missed, we’ll long after the M8 (and perhaps the excellent ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe) the most. Fortunately, a pre-owned example is a lot more attainable than something new. After all, its deep six-figure price tag will eventually crater somewhere less than half that number. The M8 is rapidly approaching the “can’t lose” price, with well-worn examples fetching under $60,000 at the time of this writing. The standout bargain, as usual, is the convertible, but coupes and Gran Coupes will be joining them there soon enough — very likely in 2026.

In case you forgot, the BMW M8 is mechanically identical to its contemporary BMW M5, the F90. The 4.4-liter S64 twin-turbo V8 makes 600+ horsepower and allows the car to rocket from zero to 60 mph at supercar velocity. Seriously: Car and Driver coaxed a 2.5-second zero to 60 mph time out of it, rivaling the Ferrari F8. It tied the Corvette Z06’s quarter-mile time, too, at 10.7 seconds. That’s seriously quick by any metric, but it’s incredible when you consider you can snag a great one for $80,000 or so today. Look for prices to become even better in 2026.

F22 BMW 2 Series

The M2 is so good, and deservedly steals the limelight from its contemporary non-M 2 Series. However, the F22 BMW 2 Series is a seriously overlooked car. The M240i and M235i are great budget alternatives to the M2, although the M240i is still a bit too close to M2 pricing. Meanwhile, the M235i is a set of coilovers and sticky tires away from being 9/10ths of an M2. Then there’s the real sleepers: the 228i and 230i. We prefer the 230i as the B48 is overall a better engine than the N20, but both are available for well under $20,000. Both deliver excellent dynamics — if not quite the raw speed you’ll find in our previous mentions. Still, these cars will likely not go unnoticed for much longer. As the last good E82 1 Series disappears, enthusiasts will start moving to these. Grab one in 2026 while you can!

F90 BMW M5

Even though it’s more or less the same car as the M8, the M5 badge means a lot. So does its more traditional styling — although the M8 is far from an ugly duckling. Either way, the same good things apply to the F90 M5; pointedly, a throbbing V8 and unflappable all-wheel drive that together deliver truly world-class straight-line performance. It’s a sweetheart in the twisties, too, if a bit heavier than M5s of yore. I had to do a double take when I looked up prices on the F90 M5; they’re creeping towards and under $40,000, which is frankly a ludicrous price for such a divine performance car. We’ll revisit the F90 M5 in its own dedicated article soon, I think. Regardless, these cars will continue to depreciate a little further — making them an excellent pick in 2026.

G20 BMW 3 Series

The G20 BMW 3 Series is one of the best buys at any price point these days. The earliest and highest mileage 330i models are scratching $15,000, which makes them hard to beat by any metric. While even more tame than even the F22 2 Series, the 330i is still a good sport sedan. And, let’s face it — can’t beat that price. Meanwhile, the M340i is quickly becoming the performance sedan bargain of the decade. In 2026 we’ll see prices continue to fall as these cars are still far from peak depreciation. But, it might be worth snagging a good one while there’s still plenty around.

Cars are more expensive than ever. But, the secondhand BMW marketplace still has some decent deals to be found — as long as you’re willing to wait and know what you’re looking for. In 2026 there’s something for everyone. Whether it’s all-out performance or daily drivability, there are solid BMW choices at almost all price points.