Just last year BMW brought the redesigned 2 Series Gran Coupe to the market. As such, little changes for the 2026 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, although they did introduce a front-wheel drive version that trades a couple thousand dollars of sticker price to ditch xDrive all-wheel drive. The 2026 BMW 2 Series otherwise remains unchanged for the new model year, and that’s okay. The new FWD car is the least expensive car with a roundel on the hood, making the 2er GC truly entry level.

2026 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The biggest, in fact only, changes to the 2 Series Gran Coupe lineup come by way of introduction to the front-wheel drive 228 Gran Coupe. It’s the same car as the xDrive variant that’s been available since last year. In fact, all variants of the 2026 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe ship with a B48 four-cylinder engine and dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 228 versions make do with 241 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, a more powerful M235 xDrive version ups output to 312 horsepower. BMW says the M235 can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, which is pretty quick for the segment. Our M235 Gran Coupe review reflects that sentiment accordingly.

2026 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Fuel Economy and MPG

The new, front-wheel drive version of the 228 Gran Coupe achieves decent EPA-estimated fuel economy, clocking 27 mpg city and an excellent 39 mpg highway for a combined 31 mpg. Models equipped with xDrive all-wheel drive rate at 26 city and 38 highways for a combined 30 mpg. Not bad at all; the similar Audi A3 gets 24/34/28. Since the M235 xDrive dials up the performance, you might expect a significant drop in fuel economy. That’s only sort of the case. The EPA estimates 24 mpg city and 33 mpg highway, for 27 mpg combined. The similar Audi S3 gets 23/31/26, although it makes a tiny bit more horsepower.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2026 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes trimmed in Veganza upholstery, vegan leather that replaces traditional hides entirely. While genuine leather isn’t available, the optional Alcantara-trimmed seats add a sportier, more upscale vibe. It’s part of the $900 M Sport Plus Package, which is pricy given the segment but still worth considering. Other notable add-ons include lumbar support for $450 and a heated steering wheel for $200. With 12 cubic feet of trunk space but standard 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, the 2 GC isn’t exactly a cargo-hauling powerhouse, but it should work well enough for anyone shopping in the small sedan segment. Arguably, the mechanically similar 2026 BMW X1 and BMW X2 are better choices if profound cargo space tops your priorities.

2026 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Technology and Connectivity

The cabin features BMW’s signature curved display setup, combining a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster with a 10.7-inch central touchscreen. Standard tech includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, built-in navigation, and voice command functionality — all running on the latest iDrive 9 system. For those who like a bit more gadgetry, the $1,750 Technology Package brings a head-up display, 360-degree camera, and automated parking. It also bundles an illuminated kidney grille and augmented reality aided navigation. Not bad perks for what’s technically BMW’s entry-level sedan. Annoyingly, Tech doesn’t include Remote Engine Start. You’re stuck paying another $1,600 for the Premium Package or $300 for the option as a standalone. We’d go with the latter.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2026 BMW 2 Series doesn’t skimp on safety or convenience tech. Standard equipment includes Frontal Collision Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assistant, and BMW Assist. Opting for the Technology Package adds some clever parking aids, but those wanting the full semi-autonomous experience will have to pay up. To unlock BMW’s hands-free driving system, you’ll first need the $500 Driver Assistance Package, plus the $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package. It’s a pricey combo, but it brings cutting-edge capability to BMW’s smallest luxury coupe. We would skip it, unless you’re planning on adding no other options. The 2 Gran Coupe does its best work with a low sticker price.

2026 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Pricing

The new 2 Series Gran Coupe starts at $39,600, and adding xDrive will also add $2,000 to the MSRP. The cheaper, front-wheel drive car is the obvious choice here, unless you desperately need all-wheel drive. The Audi A3 is the clear rival here, starting at $40,100. The car’s a decent value, although the xDrive versions are tough to recommend over the $42,800 X1 xDrive28i. Determining which one is right for you is mostly an issue of deciding between fuel economy and dynamics (2GC) or cargo space and ground clearance (X1).

2026 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Our Take

While the new Gran Coupe is still far from the most thrilling BMW you can buy today, it’s a step up in most areas from the first-generation car that came out in 2020. Better standard features, no discernible loss in performance, and a nice variety of options and colors make it a great entry-level BMW. That said, the 2026 BMW 3 Series is the much better buy if you can stretch your budget. Sadly, the gap between the two, base model for base model, is nearly $10,000. Regardless, the 2GC is a solid car with great bang-for-your-buck.