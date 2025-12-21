In varying degrees, BMW will apply its new design language to nearly all models in the coming years. By the end of 2027, Neue Klasse will leave its mark on around 40 vehicles, including the 5 Series. Munich’s E-Class rival is due for a Life Cycle Impulse, but BMW won’t roll out the LCI the company originally planned. Instead, it will be more restrained, as suggested by spy shots we shared a few days ago.

Compared to the drastically redesigned prototypes spotted earlier this year, the 5 Series appears to be taking an evolutionary approach. The camouflaged Touring, caught on camera by car paparazzi this week, appeared less visually dramatic than the initial test vehicles. Now, a new rendering attempts to peel back the disguise, offering a clearer look at BMW’s softer mid-cycle cosmetic updates.

The 5 Series facelift may not adopt the Neue Klasse grille expected on next year’s 3 Series and i3 sedans. At least that’s what the prototype seemed to indicate, with the kidney grilles remaining separate from the headlights. That can read as both a positive and a negative, depending on how one views BMW’s Neue Klasse styling. The prototype’s kidneys appeared smaller, although additional camouflage may have been used to deliberately mislead observers.

One thing we can say with confidence is that the headlights looked different compared to earlier prototypes. Even if the setup is provisional, it’s clear that both their shape and size have changed, adopting a flatter design than on the current 5 Series. Dare we say the sharper new headlights hint at a futuristic E39-inspired vibe.

Regardless, the LCI will primarily focus on front-end changes. Elsewhere, the G61 Touring prototype looked almost identical, aside from what may be new taillight graphics. Even if BMW ultimately decides against the exterior overhaul it initially envisioned, the interior will undergo a major transformation to accommodate iDrive X.

Such extensive interior revisions don’t come cheap, so BMW may be looking to offset costs elsewhere. Scaling back the exterior facelift by sticking closely to the pre-LCI model’s hard points would help reduce investment, which is already rumored to be among the highest ever for a facelift.

For now, the spy shots and subsequent renderings raise more questions than answers, but that’s part of what makes this job exciting. We’ll keep an eye on prototypes to uncover more design details ahead of the official launch planned in 2027.

Renderings: Kolesa.ru

Latest BMW 5 Series facelift prototype

Previous BMW 5 Series facelift prototype