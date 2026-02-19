Article Summary The 5 Series will get a facelift next year, but likely without the full Neue Klasse treatment.

Sleeker headlights will flank a possibly smaller kidney grille.

The Life Cycle Impulse will also carry over to the M5 models in 2027.

Spy shots have revealed that BMW is hard at work preparing a facelift for the M5. The G90 and G99 performance duo will launch next year alongside updates for the regular versions. Both the G60 sedan and G61 wagon are getting a Life Cycle Impulse but are likely to skip the full Neue Klasse treatment.

While early prototypes appeared to hide more substantial changes, recent sightings suggest a more evolutionary design. Our exclusive rendering builds on the latest images of a 5 Series Touring captured by car paparazzi. The digital design exercise depicts a basic configuration that skips the M Sport Package.

Although the G61 prototypes hinted at a return to smaller kidneys, that may have been an illusion created by the camouflage. However, BMW could downsize the grille, considering the 5 Series wagon spotted at the beginning of the year appeared to feature a horizontal slat above the license plate.

Adding an extra air intake in that area would only be possible by shrinking the grille. However, we can’t say with certainty it’ll be one or the other. It’s worth noting that the test car in question had the M Sport Package, which isn’t the case here. Whatever the outcome, the 5 Series LCI is certainly getting fully redesigned headlights. The new styling should align with the upcoming 3 Series (G50) and i3 (NA0).

Those two sedans will fully embrace the Neue Klasse aesthetic, bringing a fresh take on the grille by merging the horizontal kidneys with the headlights. That’s highly unlikely to happen with the 5 Series facelift and its derivatives. The rest of the exterior design will largely be carried over. That said, the rear bumper could be subtly resculpted across all 5er flavors. Additionally, updated taillight graphics are likely.

While our rendering focuses on the exterior, the most significant changes will take place inside. BMW may skip some Neue Klasse exterior cues, but the dashboard is set to be fully redesigned. Everything you liked (and disliked) about the iX3’s interior should make its way into the 5 Series facelift, along with a rumored optional passenger display.

You can kiss the iDrive rotary knob goodbye and expect BMW to integrate even more functions into the central display. The iDrive X measures 14.9 inches in the new iX3, where it’s paired with a pillar-to-pillar windshield projection. This Panoramic Vision technology replaces the digital instrument cluster with three fixed tiles in the driver’s line of sight. Six customizable widgets sit to the right, allowing drivers to drag and drop information from the main screen into the projection.

Our BMW insiders say the 5 Series LCI will enter production in July 2027. If the rumor mill is accurate, a world premiere a little over a year from now seems likely.