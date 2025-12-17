LARTE Design has introduced a new exterior styling kit for the facelifted BMW X6, aimed squarely at owners who want to sharpen the SUV’s look without straying too far from BMW’s original design. Called the LARTE Performance Light Package, it’s built specifically for the BMW X6 G06 LCI produced between 2023 and 2026.

Rather than chasing extremes, this project, according to LARTE Design, was shaped by direct feedback from X6 owners who felt the LCI model left room for subtle visual refinement. The goal was not to reinvent the car, but to tighten its proportions, clean up the lower body, and add definition where the facelifted X6 can appear visually heavy—especially at the front and rear.

Development took place in Germany and followed a fairly traditional OEM-style process. LARTE used full 3D vehicle scanning, clay modeling to fine-tune proportions, CAD engineering, and A-class surface finishing before moving to production. According to the company, the idea was to keep everything aligned with factory geometry and mounting points, so the package integrates cleanly without affecting everyday usability.

A More Aggressive Front-End

At the front, the most noticeable change comes from a new two-piece splitter designed exclusively for the LCI model. The modular layout gives the front end more structure and definition, while also allowing LARTE to update or adapt the design down the road. Along the sides, multi-piece skirts visually lower the car and create a more continuous lower beltline, tying the front and rear together more cleanly than the stock setup.

Out back, the package includes a redesigned rear diffuser that works with the factory exhaust tips. It also features LARTE’s signature vertical brake light elements, integrated in a compact layout meant to balance appearance with practical considerations like shipping and installation.

Material choice is a major part of the package’s flexibility. Buyers can opt for pre-preg carbon fiber or painted basalt composite, allowing anything from a high-contrast carbon look to a near-OEM, body-color finish. LARTE says this approach reflects how owners actually use their cars—some want a statement, others want something that looks factory but more resolved. The tuning company says that each part is hand-assembled, checked for fit, and prepared for global delivery in reinforced wooden crates.

The full Light Package includes a front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, vertical brake lights, rear bumper trims and ailerons, front fender inserts, and a choice of carbon or painted finishes. Installation is supported through LARTE’s authorized partners, and the company says orders placed soon can be delivered before Christmas.

In the end, it’s not about making the X6 louder or more extreme. Instead, it’s a subtle rework aimed at owners who appreciate clean design and want the facelifted X6 to feel more resolved. And being already such a quirky car, these subtle changes make it more interesting.