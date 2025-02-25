For most people, the BMW X5 M Competition looks aggressive enough straight from the Spartanburg factory. Plenty of tuners have aftermarket body kits if you want the high-performance SUV with an even more muscular look. Larte Design happens to be one of them. Today, the Ratingen-based German tuner is showing off its latest project based on the “F95” facelift, which has already been around for a couple of years.

Looking like a muscular SUV on tuner-prescribed steroids, the X5 M by Larte Design gets a comprehensive body kit. Starting at the front, the hood is entirely made from carbon fiber and eschews the BMW roundel in favor of the custom shop’s badge. The bumper has been extended courtesy of a splitter extending at the corners.

The bold look continues with the profile, where Larte Design widened the fenders and installed different carbon mirror caps. Massive 22-inch forged wheels with a black finish add to the X5 M Competition’s meaner stance. We’re also noticing the chunkier side skirts, emphasizing the SUV’s angrier attitude.

Moving to the back, the extra spoiler below the rear wiper is hard to miss. The tuner also swapped the original roof spoiler for a much larger piece. A fully redesigned diffuser houses dual strips of vertical brake lights flanked by quad exhaust tips that look like machine guns. Too much? Perhaps, but the X5 M is one of those BMW SUVs that owners tend to modify the most. Larte Design knows its target market, and this wild X5 M Competition caters to attention-loving people.

The “F95” is expected to remain in production for about a year and a half. We’re hearing the last X5 M will be assembled in July 2026. It’s unclear whether there will be another M variant, but the V8 engine is staying. However, due to stringent emissions regulations, it might be a forbidden fruit in Europe. That’s why BMW isn’t selling the V8-powered 760i on the Old Continent. Additionally, we’re hearing a fully electric iX5 is reportedly planned, complete with an M Performance variant as the iX M70.

Photos: Larte Design