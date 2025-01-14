LARTE Design has introduced a new performance kit tailored for the BMW 7 Series (G70). The new offering combines striking design elements with functional upgrades, giving BMW’s flagship sedan a unique and personalized touch. The kit includes several key components engineered to enhance both aesthetics and functionality. Among the standout features o this BMW 760i are a front bumper lip made from high-quality German carbon fiber, aerodynamic side skirts, and a striking rear diffuser with side fins and an integrated spoiler. According to the tuner, these additions improve the car’s airflow dynamics. Of course, at the same time this BMW 760i luxury limousine gets a more aggressive, head-turning look.

Lots of Aero Upgrades

Other enhancements include a trunk spoiler, lightweight carbon fiber hood with expressive air intakes, and custom mirror caps that are both stylish and impact-resistant. To complete the transformation, exclusive wheel caps are included, designed to resist corrosion while complementing the overall look of the vehicle. For added safety, the package integrates additional brake lights, ensuring improved visibility without compromising the car’s sleek design.

The tuning company says the Larte Performance kit is aimed at drivers who seek individuality and exclusivity. The company describes the package as perfect for confident, successful individuals who want their vehicle to reflect their personality and lifestyle. Naturally, the BMW 7 Series is not the first choice when it comes to car tuning, but in certain markets, customers will want to enhance the looks of their luxury sedan.

V8 Under The Hood With Plenty Of Power

There are no power upgrades, so the BMW 760i, using the 4.4 liter V8 TwinTurbo (S68) engine, still makes 536 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 553 lb-ft of torque between 1,800 and 5,000 rpm. This engine incorporates a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to enhance efficiency and performance. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the 760i accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 4.1 seconds.

There are no words on pricing yet, but interested customers can reach out to LARTE Design via their website.