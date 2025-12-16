It won’t be until next summer that 2027 iX3 (“NA5”) deliveries begin in the United States. Nevertheless, BMW USA is eager to offer a preview of what’s to come after the electric crossover arrives stateside. The i3 sedan (“NA0”) is scheduled to go on sale locally at some point in 2027. However, we won’t have to wait that long to see it, as the world premiere is set for next year.

While it’s too early for firm pricing details, an educated guess is possible. The iX3 50 xDrive will start at around $60,000 in the U.S., but sedans are typically slightly cheaper than their crossover counterparts. Even better, BMW plans more affordable iX3 40 versions, with and without xDrive. The single-motor, rear-wheel-drive crossover will come in below $55,000. Consequently, it’s reasonable to expect a base i3 to start in the low $50,000 range. Ideally, it may even dip below the $50,000 threshold.

On a related note, BMW USA is already hyping the “ZA0” by saying “we can expect the electric M3 to be breathtaking.” However, don’t hold your breath for the range-topper to be available right away with the regular i3. We’re hearing the high-performance electric sedan is reportedly slated to enter production in March 2027. It remains unclear whether this production start applies to all markets or only certain regions, such as Europe.

Meanwhile, the standard i3 enters production at BMW’s Munich plant in July 2026, with U.S.-spec models following in November. Initial North American offerings may be limited to the 50 xDrive and 40 xDrive. An i3 M60 xDrive is believed to enter production in March 2027 alongside the full-fat M3.

The i3 and iX3 are two of roughly 40 new or updated models BMW plans to launch globally by the end of 2027. All are part of the resurrected Neue Klasse lineup, which also includes a new 3 Series arriving next year. The “G50” sedan, offered with four- and six-cylinder combustion engines, is just one of several vehicles slated for 2026. A facelifted 7 Series (“G70”), next-generation X5 (“G65”), and first-ever iX4 are also due next year.

All of these models are coming to the U.S., alongside an all-but-confirmed return of ALPINA’s 7 Series. The most luxurious “G70” variant is expected to debut next year based on the facelifted sedan, before going on sale later in 2027. Don’t be too surprised if it carries a separate codename (“G72”) and offers an electric drivetrain alongside gas engines.