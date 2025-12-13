A prototype of the next-generation BMW X5 (G65) has been spotted near Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, not far from BMW’s North American headquarters — and all signs point to this being the fully electric BMW iX5. The timing is no coincidence. It has been a busy period for BMW test mules on both sides of the Atlantic. In recent days, spy photographers have captured everything from the electric M3 charging at the Nürburgring to this heavily camouflaged iX5 prototype circulating near BMW’s U.S. base of operations.

A Familiar Neue Klasse Face—With an SUV Twist

Although the X5 prototype remains wrapped in camouflage, the design direction is immediately recognizable. The front end clearly adopts BMW’s Neue Klasse design language, closely resembling what we’ve already seen on the upcoming iX3. That’s good news for anyone who appreciates the cleaner, more architectural look BMW is moving toward.

The retro-inspired vertical kidney grille will be an SUV-specific treatment. BMW has already confirmed that horizontal kidneys will be reserved for lower, non-SUV models like the upcoming i3 sedan, which integrates the grille and headlights in a way reminiscent of the Vision Neue Klasse concept. Larger vehicles, including the X5, X7, and 7 Series, will continue to use more prominent grille designs, albeit with cleaner detailing than today’s models.

Winglet Door Handles and Electrically Operated Doors

From the side, the G65 X5 doesn’t look radically different at first glance — but a closer inspection reveals one of its most interesting details. Traditional door handles are gone. In their place are small winglets integrated into the beltline, similar to what BMW has already shown on its limited-run Skytop and Speedtop concepts.

This setup strongly suggests electrically operated doors, a move that aligns with BMW’s push toward smoother surfacing and improved aerodynamics. It’s a subtle change, but one that hints at how deeply Neue Klasse thinking is influencing even BMW’s largest and most mainstream SUVs.

Rear-End Clues and Production Details

At the rear, the prototype is giving us a look at the taillights. There are wider light clusters that nearly meet in the center of the tailgate, separated by a discreetly updated BMW roundel similar to the one debuting on the new iX3. The test mules also show two upside down V shapes at the end of the taillight, reminiscent of some mountain ridges. A sporty roof spoiler with vertical fins peeks out from beneath the camouflage.

Even though there is a black horizontal strip across the tailgate, it’s likely a smart move by BMW to hide the fact that the split-opening rear hatch is gone on the new G65 X5.

Five Drivetrains, One X5

BMW won’t begin production of the G65 X5 until October 2026, with a full reveal expected sometime in Spring-Summer 2026. When it arrives, it will be one of the most diverse vehicles BMW has ever built. The fifth-generation X5 will be the brand’s first production model to offer five different drivetrains:

Gasoline

Diesel

Plug-in hybrid

Battery-electric (iX5)

Hydrogen fuel cell (iX5 Hydrogen)

The hydrogen variant, co-developed with Toyota, has already been teased by BMW and is expected to reach customers in 2028, likely under the name iX5 60H xDrive (not yet officially confirmed).

M Performance and Full M Variants Are Coming

BMW M will also play a major role in the G65 lineup. The X5 M is expected to retain its V8 engine, at least in non-EU markets, while an all-electric X5 M remains under development for later in the decade.

On the M Performance side, three variants are rumored:

X5 M60e (plug-in hybrid)

X5 M60 (gasoline V8)

iX5 M70 xDrive (fully electric)

What Comes First

Before any of the high-performance versions arrive, the G65 X5 will enter production in October 2026 with more mainstream offerings, including 40 xDrive and 40d xDrive variants. The plug-in hybrid is expected to follow shortly after.

[Photos: Greg Saperstein]