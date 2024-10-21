We’re hoping you’re a fan of Neue Klasse concepts because those designs will barely change for the production models. BMW Group’s design chief told Auto Motor und Sport the upcoming EVs will keep 90% of the styling. The interesting disclosure was made during the 2024 Paris Motor Show. Adrian van Hooydonk said the cars will echo the concepts like the i3 and i8 did in the early 2010s.

The head honcho of the design team mentioned that the 2024 Vision Neue Klasse X and last year’s Vision Neue Klasse were slightly bigger than they needed to be. The two were intentionally made larger for a greater visual impact but the subsequent production models will be a tad more compact. Inside, BMW intends to add back a few physical buttons to compliment the iDrive X. The new infotainment and limited switchgear will come along with Panoramic Vision, a head-up display as wide as the dashboard.

The clean look inside and out won’t be exclusive to Neue Klasse-based EVs. BMW’s fresh design language will rub off on cars powered by combustion engines as well. That should also include future electric vehicles based on the CLAR platform. Even though NK is coming in 2025, the current platform is still going to underpin other EVs. The iX5, iX6, and iX7 are all rumored to ride on CLAR instead of NK. Besides styling traits, the next-gen technology is also planned for future ICE models.

Adrian van Hooydonk announced the Neue Klasse identity will spread to “many different shapes and concepts, from high to low, from the top sedan to the compact class.” The revamped design approach is believed to be embraced by cars as small as an i1 or i2. The “top sedan” can only be the 7 Series, so the G70’s already spotted Life Cycle Impulse could have some NK traits baked in.

Although six models have been announced to debut by 2028, BMW has only revealed the identities of two: the crossover coming in 2025 and the sedan a year later. The others could be a 3 Series-like wagon and an iX4 crossover-coupe, plus China-specific cars. A fully fledged M variant of the electric sedan has already been confirmed.

Source: Auto Motor und Sport