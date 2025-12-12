Although we wouldn’t necessarily call the Rolls-Royce Ghost subtle, it’s certainly more discreet than the flagship Phantom. That’s true only for the standard car, because Mansory’s version is about as flashy as sedans get. Germany’s wildest tuner lives up to its reputation yet again with a striking kit.

Based on the Ghost facelift (aka the Series II) introduced a little over a year ago, the aftermarket package is an ode to carbon fiber. Mansory claims every panel of the stately sedan has received a carbon fiber diet. At least, that’s our interpretation of the company’s statement: “a complete body artwork conversion in fully carbon fiber.”

However, it might simply mean that only the exposed carbon-fiber add-ons are new, with the actual body remaining as it left the factory in Goodwood. Whatever the case, this Rolls-Royce Ghost is exactly what you’d expect from Mansory. The custom kit adds beefier front and rear spoilers along with enlarged side skirts.

The fake carbon-fiber vents on the front fenders are certainly not for everyone, and the same can be said about the body add-ons on the rear bumper’s sides. Dual exhaust tips sit within a redesigned diffuser and flank newly added vertical lights. Mansory dared to remove the RR logos at the front and rear in favor of its own badge. Presumably, the Spirit of Ecstasy remains tucked away.

The far more aggressive front-end design suggests a stronger V12. Underneath the imposingly long hood is the same twin-turbo 6.75-liter engine, but now with more oomph. Mansory massages the BMW Group’s venerable “N74” powerhouse to 710 hp and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft).

In the stock Ghost Black Badge, the massive twelve-cylinder makes 591 hp and 900 Nm (663 lb-ft). The bump in output comes from new turbochargers, an upgraded exhaust, and a remapped ECU. Although performance isn’t mentioned, the standard car needs four and a half seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h). Mansory does say it can raise the top-speed limiter beyond the factory 155 mph (250 km/h).