Even after modest enhancements last year, BMW just couldn’t leave the already good enough i4 alone. The 2026 BMW i4 sees a series of subtle tweaks that continue to make it competitive in the EV sedan segment. Most importantly, the range-topping M60 (previously called the M50) gets a bump in power, but both the base car and the M60 enjoy small range increases by way of new silicon carbide inverters. Other small changes — like the introduction of optional Glass Controls for the first time on an i4 — are less meaningful but keep things interesting. Sadly, the eDrive35 car does not return for the U.S. market. But, at least prices remain the same as they did last year. As we said regarding the 2025 BMW i4, this year it’s really just more of a good thing.

2026 BMW i4 Electric Motor and Performance

As it was last year, the new i4 is available in three flavors. The i4 eDrive40 is the base model and sole rear-wheel drive offering, touting 335 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. A $1,400 Dynamic Handling Package is available for the eDrive40, which adds variable sport steering and an adaptive M suspension — worthwhile if you plan to do any canyon carving. The xDrive40 model gets you quicker to 60 mph from a standstill (4.9 seconds vs. 5.5 in the RWD model) courtesy of 396 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. The added grip from all-wheel drive probably doesn’t hurt.

The 2026 BMW i4 M60 replaces the old M50 car with performance upgrades to match the new badging. Maximum output grows to 593 horsepower when in Sport mode. It cuts the zero to 60 mph time to just 3.6 seconds, a tenth of a second quicker than last year’s model. Knowing BMW, though, it might be even quicker. The $2,500 High Performance Tire Package is again a worthwhile add if you plan to take the car to the twisties; it’s also the only way to get 20-inch wheels.

2026 BMW i4 Charging and Range

Every 2026 BMW i4 model is powered by the same 81-kWh battery pack. With DC fast charging, the car can recover as much as 90 miles of range in roughly 10 minutes, thanks to peak rates of up to 200 kW. Plugging into a Level 2 setup, like a BMW Wallbox, delivers steadier replenishment, adding up to 30 miles of range per hour at charging speeds of up to 11 kW. Official NACS and Tesla supercharging support is nearly here for all BMW EVs, and the new i4 is no exception.

The 2026 BMW i4 also enjoys marginal increases in range, thanks to the new inverters. Both the M60 and eDrive40 enjoy around a dozen more miles of estimated range when equipped with 19-inch wheels. Opting for 18s will give the eDrive40 15 additional miles of range compared to last year’s model. Even with 20-inchers, the M60 manages a five mile increase in range. We wish the gains were a little more substantial, but hey — we’ll take what we can get.

Interior and Cargo Space

The 2026 BMW i4 carries over the subtle changes the model gained last year. Vernasca leather is available in a half dozen or so varieties, but the standard car ships with SensaTec — leather is a $1,500 luxury. The Premium Package ($1,750 on eDrive40 cars) continues to be a good value, adding a heated steering wheel, Harman Kardon sound system, and some decent tech. New for 2026: optional Glass Controls. At $650 it’s probably worth adding if you’re into that kind of thing.

Cargo capacity remains consistent with previous years, and BMW continues to fit the i4 with a versatile 40/20/40 split-folding rear bench to simplify carrying longer or bulkier items. Despite the modest-sounding 10-cubic-foot rating, the hatchback layout provides genuinely useful room, comfortably accommodating luggage, weekly shopping, and nearly everything else most owners are likely to transport on a routine basis.

2026 i4 Technology and Connectivity

Two model years ago, BMW upgraded the i4 to use iDrive Operating System 8.5, which is still present here. Nothing new to report here, and a familiar curved display remains, comprising a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 14.9-inch central information display. The aforementioned Premium Package comes with a head-up display and the fun Iconic Sound Electric, two more good reasons to add it if you’re ordering an i4. Most other optional technology in the car is more driver assistance focused.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

As with almost ever modern BMW, the 2026 BMW i4 comes packed with standard driver aides. Forward Collision Mitigation, Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assistant, and Rear Cross-Traffic Warning are all complimentary. For $500 you can add adaptive cruise control (it’s called the Driving Assistance Package for some reason). The $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package adds Traffic Jam Assistant and other technologies, offering hands-free driving on some highways at speeds up to 40 mph. Another new change for 2026 is the addition of the Drive Recorder by way of the $800 Parking Assistance Package. We’d add it regardless, since the trick 360-degree camera and self-parking features are well worth the money.

2026 BMW i4 Pricing

No price changes accompany the 2026 BMW i4, which is a welcome surprise. That means you’re still looking at $57,900 to get behind the wheel of the base rear-wheel drive car. Or, shell out $62,300 for the 2026 BMW i4 xDrive40. The i4 M60 still commands $70,700. Rivals worth mentioning include the Porsche Taycan, which starts $40,000 higher base-for-base, and perhaps the Lucid Air, although that’s a very different driving experience.

2026 BMW i4: Our Take

Overall, I don’t think anyone here at BMWBLOG has anything truly negative to say about any version of the BMW i4. The realities of electrification and modern vehicles aside — weight, gamey steering, perhaps aesthetics — the 2026 BMW i4 continues to incrementally improve on the car that wowed us when it debuted nearly four years ago. Dynamically, the i4 M50 — now, I suppose, the M60 — is far and away the most complete package for the money you can have in the EV space. Our i4 eDrive40 review from when the car debuted stands up to the test of time. It’s as BMW as they come — at least, until the inevitably even better Neue Klasse cars eventually replace it.