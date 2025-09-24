BMW is giving the 4 Series Gran Coupe and all-electric i4 a notable lighting upgrade. The optional Adaptive LED Headlights, already designed to provide consistent illumination across different driving conditions, will now be paired with laser taillights. This is the first time the technology has been offered on these models, marking a move to bring a design feature once limited to special editions like the M4 CSL into more widely available cars.

The laser taillights use a delicate thread structure embedded in the glass housing, which is illuminated by laser technology to produce an exceptionally thin and precise glow. First introduced on the M4 CSL in 2022, the design creates a distinctive rear signature at night and has since been admired for its combination of futuristic styling and meticulous engineering.

BMW is also changing how the Adaptive LED Headlights option can be ordered. Previously tied to the M Sport package Pro, the headlights will now be offered separately on the 420i, 420d, and 420d xDrive. That makes it possible to add the technology without opting for the full suite of M Sport features. There is a caveat, however: these updates have been announced for the German market, and it’s not yet confirmed whether the same package availability will extend to the United States.

Unlike laser headlights, which were developed to improve range and brightness, laser taillights don’t change much in terms of outright performance. Instead, their role is primarily visual, giving cars a sharp and unmistakable light signature. The complexity and cost of producing them, along with regulatory considerations, has kept their use restricted.

By rolling them into the Adaptive LED Headlights package on the 4 Series Gran Coupe and i4, BMW is showing how technology introduced on a flagship can gradually filter down into more mainstream models. For customers, it offers a chance to experience one of BMW’s more striking design features without stepping into a limited-production halo car.