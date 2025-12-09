BMW electric vehicles can now charge at Tesla Superchargers in the United States. The update, effective December 10, adds more than 2,000 Tesla stations and 25,000+ Superchargers to the BMW Charging Network—an immediate boost in fast-charging availability for current BMW EV owners.

This change is part of BMW’s ongoing move toward broader charging compatibility as the industry shifts to the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

What This Means for BMW Drivers

With the addition of Superchargers, BMW now gives customers access to a combined 180,000 public charging points across North America. That figure includes networks from partners such as IONNA, Electrify America, ChargePoint, EVgo, and others, all accessible through Shell Recharge in the My BMW app.

Every supported station appears directly in the vehicle’s navigation system and the app, and where available, charging can be started automatically through Plug & Charge—no screens or apps needed at the station.

How BMW EVs Charge at Tesla Stations

BMW EVs can use the Supercharger network in two ways:

NACS Stations

Current-generation BMW EVs — including the i4, i5, i7, and iX — can charge using a CCS-to-NACS DC adapter. BMW recommends using only BMW-approved adapters for these sessions. Official BMW adapters will go on sale as accessories starting in Q2 2026.

Magic Dock Stations

Some Tesla locations feature the Magic Dock, a built-in CCS-to-NACS adapter. Any BMW EV, including older models such as the i3, can charge at these sites without additional hardware.

BMW will begin transitioning new vehicles to native NACS ports starting with the 2026 i5 M60, followed by more models throughout the year — including the upcoming iX3. As you recall, an i5 test mule was spotted this year in Colorado with a native NACS port.

Plug & Charge at Tesla Superchargers

BMW’s Plug & Charge function now works at Tesla Superchargers. Drivers simply plug in and the session begins automatically.

A few practical notes:

Pricing follows Tesla’s normal rate structure for non-Tesla vehicles.

The Tesla app is not required.

Billing is handled through the customer’s Shell Recharge account in the My BMW app.

Drivers who haven’t set up a Shell Recharge account will need to do so.

Additional Notes: