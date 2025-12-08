BMW put its best foot forward at the Japan Mobility Show by displaying the M2 CS in Individual Velvet Blue. We’re now learning the hottest G87 is heading to the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon. It’ll be one of several cars decked out with M Performance Parts. Indeed, the M3 and M5 Touring will share the BMW booth with an X7 M60i, all dressed in M Performance Parts.

These larger M models are available to buy in Japan, but the same can’t be said about the M2 CS. All 87 units allocated for the Land of the Rising Sun have already been sold for ¥14,880,000. Mind you, that price doesn’t include the 10% consumption tax or the handful of available options such as carbon-ceramic brakes and Individual paint.

BMW Japan is kicking off M2 CS deliveries this month, and all cars will be right-hand-drive. If you missed out on the Competition Sport but still want to see it up close, it’ll be on display at the Tokyo Auto Salon between January 9 and 11. Official booth renderings show the coupe in the flashy Velvet Blue shade. Buyers weren’t limited to the Individual color since the car was also offered in M Brooklyn Grey, M Portimao Blue, and Sapphire Black.

We’re hearing M2 CS production will wrap up in July after fewer than 2,000 units. Around the same time, BMW will expand the lineup again. This time, it’ll be a permanent addition rather than a limited-run special. The San Luis Potosi factory in Mexico is reportedly gearing up to build the M2 xDrive from July. The all-wheel-drive sports coupe is slated to come exclusively with an automatic transmission and an unconfirmed 469 hp.

Purists needn’t worry, as the all-paw M2 won’t spell the end of the rear-wheel-drive model with a manual gearbox. Both versions will coexist until G87 production ends in mid-2029. The xDrive model might not even be the final update. A hardcore M2 CSL hasn’t been ruled out. In an interview with BMWBLOG earlier this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, M engineering boss Dirk Häcker left the door open for an ultimate M2.

However, it hasn’t been approved yet, and even if it gets the green light, it won’t arrive anytime soon. With the M2 xDrive due in 2026, a CSL is unlikely before 2027 or even 2028.