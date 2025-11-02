At the 2025 Tokyo Motor Show, BMW M CEO Frank van Meel has confirmed that all 87 units of the M2 CS destined for Japan have already sold out. The limited number — likely coincidental with the “G87” chassis code — marks the country’s entire allocation of the high-performance coupe.

U.S. Market Secures the Largest Share of M2 CS Production

While Japan’s share is small, the U.S. market remains the largest recipient of the upcoming M2 CS. Sources suggest that fewer than 2,000 units will be produced globally, with roughly 300 expected for American customers. BMW no longer discloses exact production figures for its CS models, as seen with the M4 CS and M3 CS Touring.

Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at BMW M, previously told BMWBLOG there’s “huge demand” for the M2 CS — with the U.S. leading sales, followed by Germany and China. Production numbers may be adjusted based on order volume, but with allocations drying up fast, buyers will need to act quickly.

Four Colors Offered On The BMW M2 CS

At the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, BMW showcased the M2 CS in Individual Velvet Blue, one of the most striking colors available. For those preferring a subtler look, Sapphire Black, Brooklyn Grey, and M Portimao Blue are also offered — each paired with matte Gold Bronze forged wheels.

Japanese pricing starts at ¥14,880,000 (around $97,000), excluding the 10% consumption tax and optional extras like Individual paint or carbon-ceramic brakes. Deliveries will begin next month, with all units configured in right-hand drive.

BMW M2 Track Package and M2 xDrive in 2026

The M2 CS may not be the final chapter for the G87 generation. BMW M is developing a Track Package for next year, while an M2 xDrive is likely arriving in 2026 as well. Ideally, the lineup would ultimately culminate in an even more hardcore M2 CSL, but that’s unlikely to happen.