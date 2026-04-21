Article Summary The Bovensiepen Zagato is built on the G83 BMW M4 Convertible platform, retaining the donor car's structure under an all-new carbon fiber body — and its absence of B-pillars tells the whole story.

The S58 engine is tuned to 611 hp and 700 Nm, making it quicker to 100 km/h than even the M4 CS, with a 300+ km/h top speed.

Priced at €369,495, limited to 99 units, and fully configurable via bovensiepen-configurator.com, with first deliveries targeted for Q3 2026.

Bovensiepen has launched a configurator for its Zagato coupe and released official pricing: €369,495 ex-works Buchloe including 19% VAT. The car is limited to 99 examples worldwide, with first deliveries targeting Q3 2026.

The Bovensiepen Zagato is a handbuilt Gran Turismo developed by the family-run Buchloe-based company in collaboration with the historic Milan design house Zagato. The body is made almost entirely of carbon fiber, assembled from over 400 individual parts over more than 250 hours of build time per car.

Powered By The S58 Engine

Beneath the carbon hood, the Zagato uses BMW’s S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, reworked with a redesigned intake and exhaust system and new turbos. A 22 kg titanium Akrapovič exhaust is part of the package. Output is rated at 449 kW (611 hp) and 700 Nm — an increase of 79 hp and 50 Nm over the standard M4 Convertible. The sprint to 100 km/h takes 3.3 seconds, which is 0.4 seconds quicker than the G83 and a tenth quicker than the M4 CS. Top speed is listed at over 300 km/h. Since the car is based on the M4 Convertible, it comes exclusively with all-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox.

Buyers configure their car through the newly launched bovensiepen-configurator.com, where every detail can be tailored to order. Options include the Lavalina full leather interior — a bi-color interior treatment that requires over 130 hours of handwork on its own — exterior accents in clear-coated carbon fiber, and brake calipers in custom colors with milled Bovensiepen lettering.

The BMW M4 Convertible You’ll Never Recognize

The company debuted the car in May 2025 at the Fuori Concorso event on Lake Como — a fitting venue given the Zagato connection. The Bovensiepen Zagato is built on the G83 BMW M4 Convertible — a deliberate choice. Bovensiepen chose the drop-top as the base because it didn’t want a B-pillar, which detracts from the experience of driving a fancy coupe. The result is a pillarless hardtop coupe wearing an entirely new carbon fiber skin over the donor car’s original structure.

That dual-layer approach is intentional. Removing the BMW panels would have required re-homologating the car as an entirely different vehicle — a costly process for a newly founded company. Keeping the OEM panels also means the coupe is just as safe as its BMW counterpart. Despite the added bodywork, the Zagato weighs 1,875 kg — about 50 kg lighter than the G83, thanks to ditching the convertible’s bulky roof mechanism.

All design and engineering work, along with manufacturing and customization, is done at the Buchloe factory. The Zagato is Bovensiepen’s first model. Additional models are described as being in development.

The Bovensiepen Family and the ALPINA Connection

The Bovensiepen name will be familiar to anyone who followed ALPINA. Founded by Burkard Bovensiepen and guided into the modern era by his son Andreas, the small Buchloe-based company built some of the most characterful performance BMWs ever made. When BMW officially acquired ALPINA in 2022, many wondered what Andreas would do next. The answer is this car.

Here is our exclusive ride in the Bovensiepen Zagato.