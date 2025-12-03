When the 3.0 CSL is already sitting pretty in the garage, it’s hard to find another modern model worthy of parking next to the Batmobile tribute. However, Bob Suzuki may have found just the right car to complement BMW’s most expensive new model ever. At an estimated €500,000, the Speedtop is far more attainable than the retro-flavored M4 CSL. Of course, we’re loosely using the term “attainable.” But the half-million-euro M8 wagon does significantly undercut the €750,000 special built to celebrate 50 years of M.

The owner of the Studie AG tuning house took to social media to announce his next acquisition. The mastermind behind the BMW Studie racing team is adding the Speedtop to his growing collection. Although the car will likely be used primarily in his native Japan, the M8-based shooting brake will be built in German specification with left-hand drive. Similarly, the 3.0 CSL mentioned earlier is also LHD, even though BMW did offer the 50 cars with an RHD layout as well.

With 70 units planned, the Speedtop won’t be quite as rare. BMW’s dedicated team in charge of special projects is currently busy assembling the wagon’s targa sibling, the Skytop. The open-top variant will match the 3.0 CSL in exclusivity since only 50 cars will be made. We’re hearing the two-door wagon won’t enter production until near the end of 2026.

It’s interesting how BMW is showing the Speedtop here in the Skytop’s Floating Sundown Silver paint instead of Floating Sunstone Maroon. On the real car, the reddish-brown tone is paired with Floating Sundown Silver only for the roof’s color gradient. There’s likely a mistake in the configurator/visualizer, as the actual vehicles will receive the concept’s Floating Sunstone Maroon, as seen at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este back in May.

Eagle-eyed readers will also spot another mishap: the reddish-brown leather upholstery is borrowed from the Skytop. However, the Speedtop has a different interior with a two-tone finish. In both cases, the cabin is largely carried over from the M8, but the cars come strictly as two-seaters. Yes, even the wagon ditches the rear seats to make room for two made-to-measure bags.

Under the hood is BMW’s most powerful V8 currently available, the S63 in its S63B44T4 specification. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter unit makes 617 hp, matching the M8. Only the M5 CS offered more, at 627 hp.

We’ve also learned another Speedtop is heading to America to a BMW collector, but that owner prefers to keep things quiet, at least for now. BMW isn’t looking for buyers as all cars were pre-sold shortly after the debut on the shores of Lake Como.

Source: Bob Suzuki / Instagram