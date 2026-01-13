Traditional auto shows may be past their prime, but they still hold enough relevance for automakers. BMW kicked off the new year by hosting the Asia-Pacific premiere of the Skytop at the Singapore Motorshow 2026. Although we’re used to seeing the concept rather than the production-ready version, this was a pleasant exception.

The easiest way to tell the two apart is by spotting the parking sensors that the concept didn’t have. BMW has already begun deliveries, and all 50 cars planned for production were sold out long ago. The company could have easily skipped bringing the Skytop to the show, given that the order books are already closed. We’re glad it didn’t, as the targa beauty deserves the spotlight once again.

It’s highly unusual for BMW to launch a car without revealing its price tag, but that’s exactly what happened with the Skytop, as well as the 3.0 CSL before it. In keeping with special editions from Rolls-Royce, the limited-run M8-based two-seat convertible keeps its sticker price a mystery. However, we’ve heard through the grapevine that buyers spent somewhere in the region of €500,000.

BMW has already followed up the Skytop with a shooting brake version known as the Speedtop. It, too, is already sold out, even though it will have a longer production run of 70 cars. The desirable two-door wagon didn’t attend the show, so maybe next year? For now, it remains at the concept stage, as production isn’t scheduled to begin until the end of this year.

Hopefully, the success BMW has had with the M8 duo will encourage the brand to build more one-offs. There is a dedicated team specializing in special projects, and we’ve learned that a build slot has already been assigned to an M car. We’ll also have to wait and see whether BMW ALPINA will roll out exclusive vehicles of its own. That would make sense, given how the sub-brand is positioned somewhere between the upper end of BMW and entry-level Rolls-Royce.

BMW hasn’t said whether it will bring a new concept to the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in 2026, but the event has delivered a multitude of desirable cars over the years. It’s a tradition we hope will continue this year, regardless of whether Munich follows up with a production version.