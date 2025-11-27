BMW fans in Japan are known to be a particularly devoted community. Sporty M models, in particular, are often tuned, and there’s no more renowned destination for this than Studie AG in Yokohama. Owner Bob Suzuki is a legend in Asia, and not just when it comes to tuning BMWs.

Bob Suzuki: The Man Behind Japan’s BMW Tuning Mecca

There’s little beauty to be found in the unassuming industrial park of Yokohama, and the intersections around Kishinecho are jammed from morning till night. But for BMW enthusiasts, Studie AG is automotive Mecca. Here in the heart of Yokohama, Bob Suzuki has been running a tuning business since 1995 that truly packs a punch. Even the name “Studie AG” on the facade, reminiscent of an original BMW dealership, seems distinctly German in Japan. Stepping through the double doors, you are greeted by a workshop environment otherwise only found at the Nürburgring or, at most, in the northern part of Munich.

Everywhere you look, the logos of German tuning and accessory brands shine brightly. A map of the Nürburgring stretches across the ceiling, and an illuminated map of the greater Munich area adorns the wall. Welcome to Studie AG – a Bavarian oasis in the heart of the Tokyo-Yokohama metropolitan area. German license plates, familiar stickers, the imposing Nürburgring map, and a variety of racing memorabilia decorate the shop like a unique automotive shrine. It even includes a game console with racing seats and workstations with free Wi-Fi. The entrance: “Autobahn.”

The thirst for performance—this isn’t just a boon for BMW itself, but also, and especially, for Bob Suzuki’s company in Yokohama. “At Studie AG, we believe that the customer experience goes far beyond simply working with parts,” explains the friendly, smiling Bob. “It’s about creating a deep connection between our customers and their vehicles.” Thirty years ago, the Japanese car enthusiast opened his tuning shop with the unusual name “Studie AG.” The average age of BMW enthusiasts who shop at Bob and his team’s place is between 30 and 40.

From E36 Beginnings to a Full-Blown BMW Institution

Bob Suzuki explains, “When I first opened, there simply wasn’t anything like this in Japan. The first cars we worked on were E36s.” But modifications to the suspension, shocks, wheels, and exhaust systems quickly became not enough. Customers wanted more and more, increasingly specialized modifications, and they came from farther and farther away. Initially, parts and contacts were only available to Bob Suzuki’s team in Germany. Since the mid-1990s, the owner of his own racing team has regularly traveled to Germany, making detours to BMW headquarters in Munich and then visiting his second passion: the Eifel region with its winding Nürburgring.

Haruto has just parked his white BMW Z4 Coupé in front of Bob Suzuki’s shop. “I come here regularly to buy parts or get work done on my cars,” Haruto says, posing behind his tuned Z4 Coupé with its gigantic exhaust muffler. “I have six cars—including several Z4s. I simply love these cars and regularly go for drives.” He quickly pulls out his smartphone and shows pictures of recent outings with other M enthusiasts.

“For BMW parts, there’s only Studie AG for me,” he says and hurries off to the parts counter, where companies like Eibach, Bilstein, and KW are advertising their sport suspension systems. Right next to them is a certificate stating that Studie AG is an official partner of BMW tuner AC Schnitzer. A few meters away, a model-making workshop with a silver Z3 and a complete arsenal of tools looks like an automotive shrine worthy of veneration.

Tuning as a Way of Life in Japan

Even though speeds on Japanese highways rarely exceed 120 km/h, tuning has cult status here – not just for BMW, but also for the local favorites Toyota, Mitsubishi, Nissan, and Mazda. However, the German brands Audi, BMW, Mercedes, and Porsche enjoy a stellar reputation with their models. Especially on weekends, tuning enthusiasts like to meet at highway interchanges to share their customized cars with like-minded individuals.

Brand envy? Not a chance! But at Studie AG in Yokohama, only BMW aficionados are welcome. Among them are often tourists or Germans currently working in Japan, because Bob Suzuki didn’t become a cult figure solely through Instagram and social media.

Beyond the Shop: Bob Suzuki’s Favorite Roads and Racing Roots

His own Studie AG racing team has simply increased his fame. “In my opinion, BMW’s passionate fan base in Japan is due to the alignment between the brand’s values and the Japanese temperament,” says Bob Suzuki. When he’s not working on one of the world’s great racetracks or in his shop, he heads off to the corners about an hour and a half south. “One of my absolute favorite routes is the Hakone Turnpike,” he laughs, “a truly exhilarating road that’s perfect for my cars. Thirteen kilometers of beautifully sweeping curves and an elevation change of 981 meters.”

Stefan Grundhoff; press-inform / Photos Courtesy Of Studie AG]