The 2025 Essen Motor Show kicked off this weekend, and sure enough, BMW fans have plenty to see. Undoubtedly, one of the stars is an M3 CS Touring, a special car in its own right, even before tuners spice it up further. This limited-edition super wagon in British Racing Green swaps out its original wheels for a BBS set.

The BBS CI-R Unlimited comes in no fewer than 21,600 possible variations and in 19- to 21-inch sizes. For Essen, the aftermarket wheel specialist opted for its rotating center caps to draw more visitors to its booth. If you prefer to keep things stock, the M3 CS Touring’s alloys come in either Gold Bronze or Black, both with a matte finish.

But the shiny wheels aren’t the only upgrade Bavaria’s ultimate family hauler received for the show. The M3 CS Touring sits lower after a suspension mod with a KW V4 coilover setup. It features separately adjustable low- and high-speed compression damping: 16 stages for rebound and 13 for compression. That makes it suitable for just about any scenario, from the school run to the occasional track day.

Eagle-eyed readers will also notice a more subtle change to the ultimate “G81.” The yellow daytime running lights have been replaced with a simple white DRL signature, recalling the M2 CS, which also forgoes the yellow look of recent Competition Sport models.

With fewer than 2,000 units planned, the M3 CS Touring will be an exclusive car. It remains to be seen whether owners will modify their vehicles given the model’s rarity. Then again, wheels and suspension tweaks are reversible.

If a garage can hold only one car, the long-roof M3 is an ideal candidate since it can do just about everything. And because the tuning scene is already well-versed in the G80 sedan, there’s plenty of aftermarket support for the more practical G81 as well. Of course, that includes the CS, since it’s essentially a hopped-up version of the standard car.

